Enterprise AI Video Generator for Business Content Creation
Accelerate video production and ensure brand consistency across all content, leveraging powerful text-to-video capabilities for scalable results.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce an energetic 30-second promotional video aimed at small business owners and marketing professionals, illustrating the power of an AI video maker for rapid content creation. The visual style should be modern and vibrant, paired with an upbeat, energetic soundtrack and narration. Highlight how quickly users can leverage diverse video templates and easily integrate voiceover generation to create captivating social media ads and marketing collateral, cutting down production time significantly.
For product managers and brand strategists, develop a 60-second product launch announcement that vividly demonstrates an AI video platform for business's capability to maintain impeccable brand consistency. The video should possess a sleek, polished visual style and an informative audio tone, effectively communicating value to a sophisticated corporate audience. A key highlight will be the effortless utilization of media library/stock support to integrate brand-approved assets, ensuring every visual piece aligns seamlessly with the corporate identity.
A dynamic 40-second social media snippet is needed for content creators and social media managers, highlighting the versatility of an AI video generator for streamlined multi-platform distribution. The visual and audio presentation should be crisp and easily digestible, effectively showcasing the power of precise aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize content for different social channels. Furthermore, underscore the automatic generation of subtitles/captions, ensuring maximum reach and accessibility for a wider audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Employee Training.
Boost employee engagement and knowledge retention using AI-powered video, integrating seamlessly with LMS for scalable learning.
Highlight Customer Success.
Produce compelling AI videos of customer success stories to strengthen sales enablement and build brand credibility efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?
HeyGen transforms scripts into professional videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video generation, making video production efficient and scalable for various business needs.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive video templates and branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate logos, colors, and fonts to ensure brand consistency in every video.
What creative options does HeyGen offer for voiceovers and localization?
HeyGen provides diverse voiceover generation capabilities and supports video localization, enabling you to tailor content with various voices and languages for global audiences.
How versatile are HeyGen's AI avatars for different content needs?
HeyGen's AI avatars are highly versatile, allowing for seamless integration into various video content, from training modules to marketing ads, enhancing your video editing process with lifelike presenters.