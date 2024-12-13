Enrollment Support Video Maker: Boost Student Engagement
Attract prospective students and boost admissions with personalized videos, easily created using AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 45-second personalized video explaining critical financial aid information to accepted students, showcasing clear, reassuring visuals and a professional voiceover generated effortlessly using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure accurate and consistent details.
Craft an inspiring 30-second student testimonial video designed to increase engagement among admitted but undecided students, featuring dynamic visuals of campus life and authentic student voices, quickly assembled using HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a polished and impactful story contributing to higher enrollment rates.
Create a detailed 75-second admissions communications video providing step-by-step application guidance for potential applicants, employing a professional and encouraging visual style with clear narration, and ensuring maximum accessibility and comprehension through HeyGen's automatic Subtitles/captions as an essential enrollment support video maker.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers enrollment support with personalized video, driving higher enrollment rates and increased engagement for prospective students.
Create High-Performing Admissions Videos.
Quickly generate engaging AI videos to attract prospective students and boost your enrollment campaigns.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content for Enrollment.
Easily create captivating videos for social platforms, enhancing student outreach and application interest.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our student enrollment process with personalized video?
HeyGen empowers higher education institutions to create highly personalized videos for prospective students using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This capability significantly boosts engagement in admissions communications, offering a unique and personalized experience.
What types of enrollment support videos can HeyGen help us create?
With HeyGen, you can generate diverse enrollment support videos, including engaging virtual campus tours, clear financial aid explanations, warm welcome videos for accepted students, and compelling student testimonials. Our customizable templates make creating these essential videos straightforward.
Does HeyGen offer tools for customizing educational video content for students?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust customization options for all educational video content. You can brand your student videos with institutional logos and colors, select from various templates, and ensure every video aligns perfectly with your school's messaging to create a consistent personalized experience.
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of marketing videos for schools?
HeyGen streamlines video creation for school marketing by transforming simple scripts into professional, high-quality videos using AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. This makes it effortless to generate engaging school promotional videos and marketing materials without the need for complex editing software, reducing administrative burden.