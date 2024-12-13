Enrollment Support Video Maker: Boost Student Engagement

Attract prospective students and boost admissions with personalized videos, easily created using AI avatars.

Produce a vibrant 60-second virtual campus tour video tailored for prospective students and their parents, featuring an upbeat visual style and friendly background music, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to act as engaging guides, providing a personalized experience of the institution.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second personalized video explaining critical financial aid information to accepted students, showcasing clear, reassuring visuals and a professional voiceover generated effortlessly using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure accurate and consistent details.
Prompt 2
Craft an inspiring 30-second student testimonial video designed to increase engagement among admitted but undecided students, featuring dynamic visuals of campus life and authentic student voices, quickly assembled using HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a polished and impactful story contributing to higher enrollment rates.
Prompt 3
Create a detailed 75-second admissions communications video providing step-by-step application guidance for potential applicants, employing a professional and encouraging visual style with clear narration, and ensuring maximum accessibility and comprehension through HeyGen's automatic Subtitles/captions as an essential enrollment support video maker.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Enrollment Support Video Maker Works

Streamline your admissions communications and engage prospective students with personalized video content, designed to boost enrollment and enhance the student experience.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Select from professionally designed "templates & scenes" or begin with a blank canvas to quickly create compelling enrollment videos for prospective students.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script and Voiceover
Input your script to leverage "Text-to-video from script" or record a custom voiceover, ensuring clear and personalized video communication.
3
Step 3
Apply Visuals and Branding
Integrate your institution's logo and colors using "Branding controls (logo, colors)", and incorporate media from our library or upload your own to enrich the Student Video Maker experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your enrollment support video maker creation and utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare it for various platforms, supporting higher enrollment rates.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers enrollment support with personalized video, driving higher enrollment rates and increased engagement for prospective students.

Boost Student Engagement and Retention with AI

.

Improve accepted student engagement and reduce melt rates using personalized AI-powered onboarding and support videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our student enrollment process with personalized video?

HeyGen empowers higher education institutions to create highly personalized videos for prospective students using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This capability significantly boosts engagement in admissions communications, offering a unique and personalized experience.

What types of enrollment support videos can HeyGen help us create?

With HeyGen, you can generate diverse enrollment support videos, including engaging virtual campus tours, clear financial aid explanations, warm welcome videos for accepted students, and compelling student testimonials. Our customizable templates make creating these essential videos straightforward.

Does HeyGen offer tools for customizing educational video content for students?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust customization options for all educational video content. You can brand your student videos with institutional logos and colors, select from various templates, and ensure every video aligns perfectly with your school's messaging to create a consistent personalized experience.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of marketing videos for schools?

HeyGen streamlines video creation for school marketing by transforming simple scripts into professional, high-quality videos using AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. This makes it effortless to generate engaging school promotional videos and marketing materials without the need for complex editing software, reducing administrative burden.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo