Enrollment Assistance Video Maker: Boost Student Engagement
Effortlessly create personalized recruitment videos to attract prospective students and boost enrollment using our powerful Text-to-video from script feature.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a dynamic 45-second virtual campus tour designed to boost student engagement among high school students exploring higher education options. The visual style should be aspirational and showcase vibrant campus life through exciting footage from a media library, utilizing Text-to-video from script for impactful captions and easy-to-read subtitles.
An informative 60-second video could demystify the application process or financial aid explanations for students and parents. This clip should adopt a clear, reassuring visual and audio style, using structured Templates & scenes to present step-by-step guidance and ensure critical information is conveyed effectively through professional voiceover generation.
Showcase genuine student testimonials in a compelling 30-second recruitment video, targeting undecided applicants or admitted students. This authentic piece should feature inspiring student voices and engaging B-roll, emphasizing student success and retention rates, with HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensuring it looks great across all social media platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, the AI-powered enrollment assistance video maker, helps educational institutions create personalized videos to attract prospective students and boost student enrollment effortlessly.
High-Performing Recruitment Video Ads.
Rapidly create compelling ad campaigns to capture the attention of prospective students and increase applications.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly produce captivating social media videos to engage prospective students and expand your reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance student enrollment for educational institutions?
HeyGen's AI-powered platform allows educational institutions to create personalized video campaigns for prospective students, significantly boosting student engagement and improving recruitment rates. Our video maker streamlines the creation of dynamic, individualized content.
What types of recruitment videos can I create with HeyGen?
You can easily produce professional college recruitment videos, virtual campus tours, and application guidance videos using HeyGen's extensive templates and AI avatars. This empowers educational institutions to create engaging video content efficiently.
Can HeyGen help personalize communication for prospective students?
Absolutely. HeyGen enables you to craft personalized videos with custom branding and AI-generated voices, making your outreach to prospective students more impactful. This level of personalized engagement can positively influence student retention and enrollment.
Is HeyGen suitable for all educational institutions to use as a video maker?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive video maker for educational institutions of all sizes, offering AI avatars, text-to-video capabilities, and branding controls. It helps streamline video creation for various purposes, from school promotional videos to student testimonials.