Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second explainer video designed for intermediate English students or teachers, breaking down a common grammar rule. The video should employ a professional, clean graphic style with text animations to illustrate concepts, all driven by a script transformed into video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, utilizing various templates & scenes for clarity.
Produce a 30-second video demonstrating authentic conversations for English learners aiming to improve speaking skills. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to simulate real-life interactions in diverse settings, complete with natural-sounding dialogue and prominently displayed subtitles/captions to help learners follow along and practice.
Design a compelling 45-second promotional video targeting English teachers and educators, highlighting HeyGen as an ideal English learning educational video maker. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and professional, showcasing various use cases with engaging stock footage from the media library/stock support feature, demonstrating how easy it is to create educational videos and export them with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Expand English Learning Courses Globally.
Quickly produce diverse English learning courses with AI, reaching a wider global audience of students and educators.
Enhance Student Engagement in English Lessons.
Increase learner participation and retention in English language education through dynamic AI-powered video content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of educational videos?
HeyGen is an intuitive AI educational video maker that transforms scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. It streamlines the entire process, allowing educators to create professional-quality online educational videos without complex editing software.
Can I create animated or visually rich educational content with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports the creation of visually rich educational videos through its extensive media library, stock videos, and template options. You can easily add animation graphics and customize learning elements to produce captivating and authentic conversations for students.
What features does HeyGen offer for teachers and language learning?
For teachers, HeyGen provides multi-language support, making it an excellent language learning video maker. You can generate video-based lessons with AI text-to-video capabilities and realistic AI voices to enhance vocabulary acquisition and engage self-directed language learners globally.
How can HeyGen help generate explainer videos or video newsletters?
HeyGen allows you to easily generate various types of educational video content, including compelling explainer videos and professional video newsletters. Utilize custom presentations, text prompts, and a script-to-video workflow to deliver clear, concise, and engaging messages for any learning objective.