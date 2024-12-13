Create a captivating 30-second promo video designed for tech-savvy young professionals, highlighting a new app feature. The visual style should be sleek and modern with dynamic animations and an upbeat electronic music track, complemented by a professional voiceover generated with HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, making it an effective engagement promo video maker for quick product announcements and acting as an AI promo video maker for concise, impactful messages.

Generate Video