Create a 45-second promo video targeting homeowners who are struggling with high utility bills, demonstrating how an energy audit can save them money. The visual style should be bright and inviting, incorporating engaging graphics that visually represent energy waste and savings, complemented by an upbeat, friendly AI voiceover and optimistic background music. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to bring this narrative to life, making it a compelling piece for any energy audit promo video maker.

Generate Video