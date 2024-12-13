Your Ultimate end-of-year video generator

Effortlessly craft stunning year-in-review videos using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 45-second highlight video for your small business or team, showcasing key achievements and fostering an energetic, professional vibe with an inspiring soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation to deliver a compelling recap of your successful year.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second celebratory video, ideal for individuals announcing personal milestones on social media, embracing a playful and upbeat visual aesthetic with cheerful music. Start with one of HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes and effortlessly add subtitles/captions to connect with a wider audience.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine creating a sophisticated 90-second end-of-year video that reflects on the past year's journey, designed for creative professionals or larger organizations, featuring an artistic and modern visual style complemented by atmospheric music. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capabilities to articulate your message clearly and refine the output with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for diverse platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How End-of-Year Video Generator Works

Easily compile your favorite moments into a memorable year-in-review video. Share your highlights and memories with a few simple steps.

Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Select from a variety of pre-designed video templates to begin your project. Our diverse 'Templates & scenes' provide a quick start for any theme.
Step 2
Add Your Memories
Upload your cherished photos and videos to the editor. You can also 'add text' to tell your story, transforming your script into dynamic visuals with HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature.
Step 3
Refine Your Narrative
Customize your video by arranging media, adjusting timings, and applying creative touches. Use 'Branding controls (logo, colors)' to personalize your year-in-review video and make it uniquely yours.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your highlight video is perfect, use our 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' feature to download it in your preferred format. Easily 'export & share' your creation across social media platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Business Achievements in Year-End Videos

Produce professional AI videos to effectively showcase your business's customer success stories and key milestones from the past year.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create an engaging year-in-review video?

HeyGen simplifies creating your year-in-review video by offering diverse video templates and scenes designed for impact. You can easily customize these templates with your own media and branding, transforming memories into a professional recap video.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for personalizing my highlight video?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI features to help personalize your highlight video. You can upload photos and videos, add text, and even use AI avatars or text-to-video to tell your story, making your recap video truly unique and dynamic.

Can I easily share my HeyGen recap video on social media platforms?

Yes, HeyGen makes it straightforward to export & share your finished recap video across various social media platforms. You can download your video in MP4 format, ensuring high-quality playback for your audience.

What customization options are available to personalize my end-of-year video?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your end-of-year video, allowing you to personalize every detail. You can adjust branding controls, incorporate background music, and integrate your own media for a truly unique and engaging video.

