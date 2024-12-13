End of Year Recap Video Maker: Create Your Best Moments

Effortlessly create captivating year-end recap videos with our user-friendly online editor, featuring stunning templates and scenes.

Craft a vibrant 45-second personal 'year-in-review video' designed for sharing with friends and family on social media, showcasing your most cherished memories and adventures. The visual style should be a dynamic photo collage with smooth transitions and an uplifting, slightly nostalgic audio track. Utilize HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to effortlessly bring your past year's highlights to life.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How End of Year Recap Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating year-in-review videos to relive and share your most cherished moments from the past year.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Start your recap video by selecting from our rich video templates, perfect for your year-in-review videos. Our platform offers a variety of designs to fit your style.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Bring your memories to life. Easily upload key photos and videos, and utilize our extensive media library for additional visual and audio assets to compose your story.
3
Step 3
Add Creative Elements
Personalize your creation with dynamic text animations, music, and stickers. Our user-friendly interface offers intuitive editing tools to enhance your end of year recap video maker experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your captivating year-in-review videos and export it in various aspect ratios. Seamlessly share your journey across all social media platforms with our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video maker simplifies creating end of year recap videos. Turn your year-in-review memories into shareable content with rich templates.

Inspire and Motivate with Your Journey

.

Craft inspiring recap videos that highlight successes and foster a positive outlook for your audience or community.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create captivating year-in-review videos?

HeyGen is an AI-powered end of year recap video maker that simplifies the creation of engaging year-in-review videos. Our platform offers a user-friendly interface with rich video templates and an extensive media library to help you beautifully compile your memories. You can upload photos and videos, add dynamic text animations, and even generate voiceovers to personalize your story.

What creative tools are available for customizing my recap video templates in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides a suite of creative editing tools to customize your recap video templates. You can upload your own photos and videos, choose from an extensive media library, and add dynamic text animations to tell your unique story. HeyGen also supports branding controls and the ability to add subtitles for enhanced accessibility and visual appeal.

Is HeyGen a user-friendly online video editor for making recap videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as a powerful yet user-friendly online video editor, perfect for making recap videos without extensive editing experience. Our AI-powered tools streamline the creation process, allowing you to quickly select rich video templates and turn your script into a professional video, making HeyGen an intuitive recap video maker for everyone.

How can I export and share my completed recap videos from HeyGen?

Once your recap video is complete, HeyGen makes it easy to export and share your creation. You can download your video in various formats and aspect ratios, optimized for different social media platforms. This seamless sharing capability ensures your year-in-review videos look great wherever you decide to post them.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo