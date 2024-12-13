Employment Orientation Video Maker: Boost New Hire Success
Engage new hires with captivating employee onboarding videos. Easily create stunning content using AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second concise training video aimed at existing employees seeking a refresher on essential workplace tips and common procedures. The visual and audio style should be clear and informative, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver engaging content and maintain viewer attention.
Produce a 90-second instructional video designed for all employees, especially new recruits, detailing key company policies such as HR video guidelines or expense reporting. This video requires an authoritative but approachable visual presentation with a calm, explanatory tone, powered by HeyGen's precise voiceover generation.
Create a 30-second dynamic introduction video for potential candidates or new team members joining a specific department, showcasing the team's culture and what makes it unique. Employ a modern, fast-paced visual style with energetic background music and quick edits, heavily relying on HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support for compelling visuals.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms employment orientation video making, allowing you to create engaging new hire orientation videos. Boost employee onboarding with AI-powered video, making the process efficient and impactful.
Boost Employee Training Engagement.
Enhance the impact and retention of your employee onboarding videos and training modules using engaging AI-generated content.
Scale New Hire Orientation Videos.
Efficiently produce and distribute standardized employment orientation videos to seamlessly onboard new employees across all locations.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging employee onboarding videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This allows companies to quickly produce consistent and professional new hire orientation videos, significantly improving the onboarding experience.
Can HeyGen help standardize our new hire orientation process?
Absolutely. HeyGen enables businesses to create standardized orientation videos with customizable templates and consistent branding controls, ensuring every new employee receives the same high-quality introduction. You can also integrate subtitles and voiceover generation for broader accessibility.
What features does HeyGen offer for custom employment orientation video production?
HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo and colors into every employment onboarding video. Our platform also offers a rich media library and various graphics and animations to make your content truly engaging for new employees.
Is it possible to create accessible and diverse employee onboarding training videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of highly accessible onboarding videos with automatic subtitle generation and diverse AI avatar options. This ensures your employee onboarding training is inclusive and effective for all new hires, accessible online from anywhere.