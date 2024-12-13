Employer Branding Video Maker: Create Engaging Recruitment Videos

Craft professional, engaging employer branding videos that attract top talent. Leverage powerful AI avatars to tell your authentic story.

Craft a compelling 45-second employer branding video aimed at prospective job applicants, showcasing the vibrant company culture. The visual style should be modern and authentic, featuring candid employee interviews with soft, uplifting background music. Use HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add a professional narration, enhancing these 'authentic employee stories' to effectively 'attract top talent'.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 60-second 'day-in-the-life' video targeting early-career professionals, providing an insider's view of a typical workday. Employ a dynamic, behind-the-scenes visual style with quick cuts and on-screen text, maintaining a friendly and approachable audio tone. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce different segments, creating truly 'engaging content' that visually reinforces our 'visual identity'.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an inspiring 30-second video designed for talent interested in a purpose-driven organization, articulating the core mission and values of our 'employer brand'. The video should adopt a sleek, cinematic visual style with impactful graphics and cinematic B-roll, accompanied by a compelling and authoritative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform key messages into a 'professional-quality video'.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a punchy 15-second social media ad tailored for job seekers browsing platforms like LinkedIn, focusing on our unique 'custom branding options' and benefits. The visual style must be fast-paced and visually striking, incorporating brand-consistent graphics and an energetic audio track, culminating in a clear call-to-action. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to achieve 'fast video creation' and ensure a cohesive, on-brand message.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Employer Branding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional employer branding videos that showcase your company culture and attract top talent with intuitive tools and AI-powered features.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Select from a library of ready-to-use templates or start with a blank canvas to define the narrative of your employer brand.
2
Step 2
Craft Engaging Content
Transform your script into a compelling video by selecting AI avatars or uploading your own media, enhanced with voiceover generation.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Ensure your video aligns with your company's visual identity using branding controls to add logos, specific colors, and custom fonts.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Widely
Finalize your professional video with subtitles, then export it in appropriate aspect ratios for seamless sharing across social media platforms to attract top talent.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspiring Company Culture Videos

Develop inspiring videos that highlight your company's values and mission, engaging potential hires authentically.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create compelling employer branding videos to attract top talent?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform designed to help companies produce engaging employer branding videos quickly. With HeyGen, you can leverage AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to showcase your company culture and attract top talent efficiently.

What creative features does HeyGen offer for designing on-brand employer branding videos?

HeyGen offers intuitive tools and a variety of templates to help you design professional-quality, on-brand employer branding videos. You can customize visual identity with branding controls, incorporate stock footage, and use easy editing tools for engaging content.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of making authentic employee stories for employer branding?

Absolutely. HeyGen's innovative AI features, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, streamline the production of authentic employee stories for your employer brand. This allows for fast video creation without extensive editing software knowledge.

How does HeyGen ensure custom branding options for employer branding content?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to easily apply your logo, brand colors, and visual identity across all your employer branding videos. This ensures every piece of video content aligns perfectly with your company's unique image.

