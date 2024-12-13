Employer Branding Video Maker: Create Engaging Recruitment Videos
Craft professional, engaging employer branding videos that attract top talent. Leverage powerful AI avatars to tell your authentic story.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an engaging 60-second 'day-in-the-life' video targeting early-career professionals, providing an insider's view of a typical workday. Employ a dynamic, behind-the-scenes visual style with quick cuts and on-screen text, maintaining a friendly and approachable audio tone. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce different segments, creating truly 'engaging content' that visually reinforces our 'visual identity'.
Produce an inspiring 30-second video designed for talent interested in a purpose-driven organization, articulating the core mission and values of our 'employer brand'. The video should adopt a sleek, cinematic visual style with impactful graphics and cinematic B-roll, accompanied by a compelling and authoritative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform key messages into a 'professional-quality video'.
Generate a punchy 15-second social media ad tailored for job seekers browsing platforms like LinkedIn, focusing on our unique 'custom branding options' and benefits. The visual style must be fast-paced and visually striking, incorporating brand-consistent graphics and an energetic audio track, culminating in a clear call-to-action. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to achieve 'fast video creation' and ensure a cohesive, on-brand message.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating social media videos quickly to promote your company culture and attract candidates.
High-Performing Recruitment Ad Creation.
Produce effective recruitment video ads rapidly to expand your reach and secure top talent.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create compelling employer branding videos to attract top talent?
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform designed to help companies produce engaging employer branding videos quickly. With HeyGen, you can leverage AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to showcase your company culture and attract top talent efficiently.
What creative features does HeyGen offer for designing on-brand employer branding videos?
HeyGen offers intuitive tools and a variety of templates to help you design professional-quality, on-brand employer branding videos. You can customize visual identity with branding controls, incorporate stock footage, and use easy editing tools for engaging content.
Can HeyGen simplify the process of making authentic employee stories for employer branding?
Absolutely. HeyGen's innovative AI features, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, streamline the production of authentic employee stories for your employer brand. This allows for fast video creation without extensive editing software knowledge.
How does HeyGen ensure custom branding options for employer branding content?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to easily apply your logo, brand colors, and visual identity across all your employer branding videos. This ensures every piece of video content aligns perfectly with your company's unique image.