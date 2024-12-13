Employer Branding Video Generator: Attract Top Talent Now
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second video featuring authentic employee testimonials that highlight key aspects of your employer brand, designed for industry professionals, with a professional, interview-style visual and clear subtitles enabled by HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature.
Produce a dynamic 30-second recruitment campaign video for social media, appealing to entry-level candidates by featuring energetic AI avatars and customizable brand elements, ensuring a fast-paced, engaging visual style with HeyGen's AI avatars capability.
Design an informative 90-second internal communications video for current employees, delivering a clear message about new initiatives using professional yet approachable visuals, effortlessly put together with HeyGen's templates & scenes feature.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Create High-Impact Recruitment Videos.
Quickly produce compelling AI-powered recruitment videos to effectively attract top talent and boost your employer brand.
Share Engaging Company Culture Videos.
Easily generate captivating social media videos and clips to showcase your company culture and reach a wider audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of compelling employer branding videos?
HeyGen simplifies the process by offering an intuitive video creation platform with AI-Powered Features, allowing users to quickly generate high-quality employer branding videos. Our easy editing tools and customizable video templates make showcasing your company culture effortless.
Can HeyGen help attract talent and customize employer brand content effectively?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides powerful brand customization options, including branding controls and diverse video templates, enabling you to create engaging content that accurately reflects your employer brand and attracts top talent for your recruitment campaigns across social media.
What features does HeyGen offer for showcasing company culture and employee testimonials?
HeyGen empowers you to create authentic videos that highlight your company culture using AI avatars, voice-over generation, and auto-captions. This is perfect for engaging employee testimonials and enhancing internal communications.
Is HeyGen an AI-powered video creation platform for recruitment and onboarding?
Yes, HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform specifically designed to streamline recruitment and onboarding efforts. You can generate engaging content quickly using text-to-video from a script and leverage various video templates to enhance your recruitment campaigns.