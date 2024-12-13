Employer Branding Video Generator: Attract Top Talent Now

Attract top talent and boost recruitment campaigns. Our employer branding video generator offers dynamic video templates for quick, impactful content.

273/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second video featuring authentic employee testimonials that highlight key aspects of your employer brand, designed for industry professionals, with a professional, interview-style visual and clear subtitles enabled by HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second recruitment campaign video for social media, appealing to entry-level candidates by featuring energetic AI avatars and customizable brand elements, ensuring a fast-paced, engaging visual style with HeyGen's AI avatars capability.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 90-second internal communications video for current employees, delivering a clear message about new initiatives using professional yet approachable visuals, effortlessly put together with HeyGen's templates & scenes feature.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Employer Branding Video Generator Works

Easily create compelling employer branding videos to showcase your company culture and attract top talent with our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Begin by selecting from a variety of professional video templates designed to highlight your company's unique story and values.
2
Step 2
Apply Your Brand Identity
Customize your video with your brand's colors, fonts, and logo using the comprehensive branding controls to ensure consistency.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your message with AI-generated voice-overs or automatically add subtitles and captions for increased accessibility and engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Seamlessly
Once your employer branding video is perfect, export it in various aspect ratios optimized for different social media channels and recruitment campaigns.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Onboarding & Internal Comms

.

Utilize AI-powered videos to enhance engagement in onboarding and internal communications, reinforcing your positive employer brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of compelling employer branding videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process by offering an intuitive video creation platform with AI-Powered Features, allowing users to quickly generate high-quality employer branding videos. Our easy editing tools and customizable video templates make showcasing your company culture effortless.

Can HeyGen help attract talent and customize employer brand content effectively?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides powerful brand customization options, including branding controls and diverse video templates, enabling you to create engaging content that accurately reflects your employer brand and attracts top talent for your recruitment campaigns across social media.

What features does HeyGen offer for showcasing company culture and employee testimonials?

HeyGen empowers you to create authentic videos that highlight your company culture using AI avatars, voice-over generation, and auto-captions. This is perfect for engaging employee testimonials and enhancing internal communications.

Is HeyGen an AI-powered video creation platform for recruitment and onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform specifically designed to streamline recruitment and onboarding efforts. You can generate engaging content quickly using text-to-video from a script and leverage various video templates to enhance your recruitment campaigns.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo