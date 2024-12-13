Employee Welcome Video Generator for Engaging Onboarding

Streamline employee onboarding with engaging AI-generated videos and personalized content using advanced AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second comprehensive onboarding video maker example for all new employees, leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes. The video needs a professional and clean aesthetic, incorporating corporate branding colors, accompanied by a clear, confident voiceover explaining company values and initial steps.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second personalized content piece for new hires joining a creative agency, transforming a custom script into video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability. The visual and audio style should be highly dynamic with creative transitions, an upbeat soundtrack, and a personal message tailored to their role, fostering immediate engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a concise 20-second training video segment for new remote team members, focusing on a single key process, enhanced by HeyGen's precise voiceover generation. It should maintain an instructional yet inviting visual style with simple, clear graphics and a friendly, encouraging voice guiding them through the steps efficiently.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Employee Welcome Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized onboarding videos for your new hires, ensuring a warm welcome and clear introduction to your company culture.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed templates to kickstart your employee welcome video, or begin with a blank canvas for full creative control.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Bring your script to life with realistic AI avatars and dynamic text-to-video capabilities, crafting a personalized message that resonates with every new hire.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with elements from our extensive media library or upload your own, applying your company's branding to maintain a consistent professional look.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Produce high-quality welcome videos complete with automatically generated subtitles/captions, ready for seamless sharing across all your onboarding platforms to inform and engage new employees.

Craft Inspiring Welcome Messages

Generate personalized and inspiring welcome videos for new hires, fostering a sense of belonging and motivating them for their journey ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create personalized employee welcome videos that stand out?

HeyGen empowers you to create highly personalized employee welcome videos by leveraging AI avatars and extensive customization options. You can easily select from professional templates, add your brand's unique assets, and personalize messages for each new hire, ensuring a truly engaging introduction.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI onboarding video maker for new hires?

HeyGen is an effective AI onboarding video maker because it streamlines the creation of engaging onboarding videos for new hires using advanced AI technology. With features like realistic voiceover generation and a rich library of templates, you can quickly produce professional training video content without complex editing skills.

Can I customize the AI-generated videos to match my company's branding?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to easily customize your AI-generated videos with your company's logo, colors, and media. You can integrate your brand identity seamlessly into every employee onboarding video to maintain a consistent professional look.

How does HeyGen facilitate efficient content creation for onboarding videos?

HeyGen facilitates efficient content creation through its intuitive video editor, enabling quick text-to-video conversion and AI editing capabilities. You can generate comprehensive onboarding videos rapidly, complete with automatic subtitles/captions and dynamic scenes, ensuring a polished final product.

