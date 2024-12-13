Employee Walkthrough Video Generator for Effortless Onboarding
Revolutionize internal training & onboarding with powerful video documentation, leveraging Text-to-video from script for rapid content creation.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 2-minute explainer video detailing the quarterly update to our internal data analytics platform. This video is aimed at existing technical staff and should feature dynamic visuals from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, paired with concise Text-to-video from script narration. The goal is to clearly document new functionalities, presented in a structured and informative manner with Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Design a 60-second tutorial video demonstrating how to submit a technical support ticket through our internal portal. This 'tutorial videos' content is for all employees, and should adopt a straightforward, step-by-step visual approach using HeyGen's Templates & scenes. The audio should be a direct Voiceover generation, ensuring easy comprehension and serving as effective video documentation for common issues.
Develop a 45-second 'employee walkthrough video generator' showcasing best practices for using our internal communication tool's new advanced search feature. Intended for team leads and departmental staff, the video should have a crisp, professional visual aesthetic, enhanced by HeyGen's Text-to-video from script for precise instructions and utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various internal platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost training engagement and retention with AI.
Improve employee walkthroughs and internal training content to enhance learner engagement and long-term knowledge retention.
Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide.
Develop a comprehensive library of employee walkthroughs and training courses to efficiently educate and onboard a global team.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of technical walkthrough videos?
HeyGen streamlines video creation by allowing you to transform scripts into engaging employee walkthrough videos with AI avatars and AI-generated voiceovers. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and customizable video templates make producing professional video documentation simple and efficient for explaining complex processes.
Can HeyGen integrate AI avatars and screen recording into tutorial videos?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to seamlessly incorporate AI avatars into your videos, bringing your content to life. You can also utilize screen recording capabilities to demonstrate software or processes effectively, making it ideal for comprehensive tutorial videos and step-by-step user guides.
What advantages does HeyGen offer for developing internal training and onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers teams to create impactful Internal Training & Onboarding videos with speed and ease. Leveraging AI-powered auto-generated scripts and customizable templates, HeyGen helps organizations save time and ensure consistent, high-quality video documentation for remote teams.
How can users customize video documentation created with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, users have extensive customization options for their video documentation. You can select from various customizable video templates, add your brand's logo and colors, integrate animations, and include automatically generated captions to ensure your content is polished and accessible for any audience.