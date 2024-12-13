Employee Video Maker: Create Engaging Training & Onboarding
Transform your L&D programs with professional employee videos. Leverage AI avatars to boost engagement and knowledge retention.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a dynamic 45-second marketing promo for sales professionals and marketing teams, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature and customizable Templates & scenes. The video should adopt a modern, clean graphical style with an energetic voiceover and upbeat music to highlight new product features, serving as an effective business video maker.
Produce a vibrant 30-second explainer video for social media accounts, targeting potential clients with eye-catching, branded visuals. Incorporate Media library/stock support for compelling imagery and ensure optimal presentation across platforms by using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, complemented by a concise voiceover and trending audio.
Develop an informative 60-second video for HR departments and L&D managers, focusing on a new company policy or training module. This video should feature a sleek, approachable visual style with a professional voiceover and calm background music, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for efficient content creation and Subtitles/captions for accessibility, enhancing AI-powered video creation for L&D programs.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Expand Learning & Development Programs.
Empower your HR team to quickly produce diverse training content for all employees, enhancing knowledge sharing and skill development.
Enhance Employee Training & Retention.
Utilize AI-powered video creation to make interactive and memorable training materials, significantly improving employee engagement and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my AI-powered video creation process?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools to simplify video creation, allowing you to generate professional videos from text or prompts quickly. Our platform acts as a powerful video maker, streamlining your creative workflow and multimedia creation efforts.
What creative options does HeyGen offer for animated business videos?
HeyGen provides a wide array of AI avatars and animation tools, empowering you to create engaging and animated business videos without complex software. You can easily generate video from prompt and customize every aspect for unique video storytelling.
Does HeyGen provide resources to quickly make business videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers a rich library of professional templates and extensive stock media to accelerate your business video maker needs. This allows for rapid production of high-quality content like explainer videos and marketing promos.
How does HeyGen support brand consistency in creative video projects?
HeyGen ensures your creative video projects align with your brand identity through comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and color palettes. This helps you save your brand's unique look across all your video content.