Employee Video Maker: Create Engaging Training & Onboarding

Transform your L&D programs with professional employee videos. Leverage AI avatars to boost engagement and knowledge retention.

330/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a dynamic 45-second marketing promo for sales professionals and marketing teams, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature and customizable Templates & scenes. The video should adopt a modern, clean graphical style with an energetic voiceover and upbeat music to highlight new product features, serving as an effective business video maker.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second explainer video for social media accounts, targeting potential clients with eye-catching, branded visuals. Incorporate Media library/stock support for compelling imagery and ensure optimal presentation across platforms by using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, complemented by a concise voiceover and trending audio.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an informative 60-second video for HR departments and L&D managers, focusing on a new company policy or training module. This video should feature a sleek, approachable visual style with a professional voiceover and calm background music, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for efficient content creation and Subtitles/captions for accessibility, enhancing AI-powered video creation for L&D programs.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Employee Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging and professional employee videos for training, onboarding, and internal communication with AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video
Start your project by selecting from a range of professional templates designed for various business needs, setting the foundation for your employee video.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars
Enhance your video by adding AI avatars to deliver your script, providing a consistent and engaging presenter for your employee content.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Apply your company's unique Brand Kit controls, including custom logos and color schemes, to maintain a consistent and professional look across all your employee videos.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once your video creation for work is complete, easily export it in the desired aspect ratio and format, ready for seamless sharing across internal communication channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost Employee Morale & Communication

.

Create inspiring and personalized videos to celebrate achievements, share company vision, and align your team, fostering a positive workplace culture.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my AI-powered video creation process?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools to simplify video creation, allowing you to generate professional videos from text or prompts quickly. Our platform acts as a powerful video maker, streamlining your creative workflow and multimedia creation efforts.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for animated business videos?

HeyGen provides a wide array of AI avatars and animation tools, empowering you to create engaging and animated business videos without complex software. You can easily generate video from prompt and customize every aspect for unique video storytelling.

Does HeyGen provide resources to quickly make business videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers a rich library of professional templates and extensive stock media to accelerate your business video maker needs. This allows for rapid production of high-quality content like explainer videos and marketing promos.

How does HeyGen support brand consistency in creative video projects?

HeyGen ensures your creative video projects align with your brand identity through comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and color palettes. This helps you save your brand's unique look across all your video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo