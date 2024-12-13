Employee Update Video Maker: Boost Your Internal Communications

Engage your team effortlessly. Use AI avatars to personalize every message and streamline company-wide updates.

285/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second employee onboarding video for new hires, designed with a warm, friendly, and welcoming tone, incorporating visually appealing scenes with quick cuts and on-screen text, supported by gentle, inspiring music, showcasing HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to introduce key company values effectively.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second employee training video for the marketing department, focusing on a new software feature with an informative, concise, and action-oriented visual style, featuring clear voiceover and essential on-screen text, made accessible to all viewers using HeyGen's automatic Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 20-second company culture video for internal teams celebrating a recent project milestone, adopting an enthusiastic, celebratory, and visually dynamic aesthetic with vibrant colors and quick transitions, accompanied by playful, uplifting music, all created efficiently from a simple script using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Employee Update Video Maker Works

Streamline your internal communications with AI-powered video creation. Easily generate engaging employee updates, announcements, and training materials.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start with a Script
Select from a library of professional video templates designed for internal communications. This provides a structured foundation for your employee update, helping you get started quickly.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content with AI Avatars
Input your text, and our AI avatars will narrate your message. Enhance your update further with custom images, videos, and stock media from our extensive library, bringing your internal message to life.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Company's Branding
Maintain a consistent company image by utilizing our branding controls. Easily apply your logos, specific colors, and approved fonts to ensure every employee update reflects your organizational identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video with Professional Voiceover
Generate your final employee update video, complete with high-quality voiceover generation and automatically added captions. Export your polished video in various formats, ready for instant sharing across all internal channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Deliver Engaging Company Updates

.

Create impactful company-wide announcements and cultural videos that inspire and inform employees, fostering a connected and positive workplace.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creative video creation with AI?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that streamlines creative video production. Leveraging AI avatars and robust text-to-video technology, it transforms your scripts into compelling videos effortlessly, acting as your personal creative engine.

Can I customize videos created with HeyGen to align with my brand identity?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing full customization of your videos with company logos, colors, and fonts. Utilize our diverse video templates and extensive stock media library to perfectly match your brand's aesthetic.

What makes HeyGen an efficient employee update video maker for internal communications?

HeyGen excels as an employee update video maker by providing ready-to-use video templates and AI avatars, making internal communications quick and consistent. This empowers teams to produce professional-quality content for employee onboarding and company updates without extensive video editing.

Beyond basic video editing, what creative features does HeyGen offer for engaging storytelling?

HeyGen empowers engaging video storytelling with a suite of creative features. Utilize our AI scripting support, generate dynamic voiceovers, and enhance your narratives with animation effects and transitions, all integrated with a rich stock media library.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo