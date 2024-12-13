Employee Rollout Video Generator: Streamline Your Internal Comms

Transform your scripts into engaging onboarding and training videos, reducing costs with Text-to-video from script.

Develop a 45-second onboarding video designed for new employees to quickly grasp the company's new HR software. This video should adopt a friendly and professional visual style, featuring clear, reassuring voiceover narration. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key features and streamline the training process, making complex software rollouts easily understandable for a diverse audience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create an engaging 30-second internal communications video for all employees, announcing a significant new company policy update. The visual style should be modern and direct, accompanied by upbeat background music. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate content and include subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility for every team member.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second corporate video for specific department teams, serving as a rapid training module on an updated project management tool. The aesthetic should be clean and informative, incorporating animated graphics with a calm, instructional voice. Harness HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes and media library/stock support to illustrate complex steps clearly and concisely, enhancing practical training videos.
Example Prompt 3
Design a welcoming 20-second employee engagement video tailored for new hires joining the company this quarter. The visual and audio style should be warm, inclusive, and feature light background music, setting a positive tone. Employ HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the video for various internal platforms and utilize AI avatars to deliver personalized, engaging welcome messages.
Creative Engine

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Employee Rollout Video Generation Works

Effortlessly create engaging and branded video announcements for new software, policies, or initiatives to inform and excite your team.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Quickly generate your initial video content by inputting your message using our "Text-to-video from script" feature for efficient content creation.
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Enhance engagement by choosing a professional "AI avatar" to deliver your message, adding a human touch without extra filming.
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Maintain consistency by utilizing "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to incorporate your company's visual identity directly into the video.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with appropriate sizing using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and distribute it seamlessly for effective internal communications.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Internal Communications

Clearly explain new initiatives, company announcements, or software updates with engaging, easy-to-understand AI-generated videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of training and onboarding videos?

HeyGen leverages its advanced AI video generator to streamline the production of high-quality training and onboarding videos. Users can transform scripts into engaging content using AI avatars and a library of video templates, enabling scalable video creation with ease.

What advantages does HeyGen offer for improving internal communications?

HeyGen empowers organizations to enhance internal communications and employee engagement through dynamic corporate video creation. With AI avatars and robust branding controls, HeyGen ensures consistent and impactful messaging that resonates with your team.

Can I customize videos with my brand's specific elements in HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, colors, and fonts directly into your video creations. This ensures every video maintains your company's distinct identity across all your content.

How can HeyGen assist with efficient software rollouts and HR content?

HeyGen is an ideal employee rollout video generator, facilitating rapid and clear communication for software rollouts and critical HR content. Its text-to-video capabilities, combined with options for subtitles/captions and voiceover generation, make it simple to produce engaging welcome videos and tutorials.

