Employee Retention Video Maker to Boost Your Team's Loyalty
Reduce turnover and enhance internal communication with personalized videos made easy by HeyGen's AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an informative 45-second video aimed at all employees, specifically focusing on a new benefit designed to increase employee retention. The visual and audio style should be clear and engaging, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure accurate communication, further enhanced with Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Produce an inspiring 60-second employee engagement video for internal communication, celebrating an outstanding employee success story. This dynamic and personalized video, targeting all employees, can be quickly assembled using HeyGen's Templates & scenes, pulling visuals from the comprehensive Media library/stock support to tell a compelling narrative.
Craft a concise 30-second video promoting work-life balance initiatives to help reduce employee turnover among current employees. The video should adopt a calm and supportive visual style with encouraging audio, and can be efficiently adapted for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, complemented by clear Voiceover generation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an AI Video Generator that helps HR create compelling employee retention video campaigns, boosting engagement and reducing turnover.
Enhance Employee Training.
Utilize AI to create dynamic training videos, increasing engagement and ensuring critical knowledge retention for your workforce.
Scale Internal Learning & Development.
Efficiently produce extensive internal courses and resources using AI, making learning accessible and scalable for all employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help improve employee retention?
HeyGen serves as an AI Video Generator and an effective employee retention video maker, enabling HR teams to create engaging internal communication and personalized video campaigns. These videos can enhance training videos and foster a stronger company culture, ultimately contributing to increased employee retention.
What types of HR videos can I create with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can produce a wide range of HR videos, including engaging employee engagement videos, comprehensive training videos, and dynamic content for onboarding new hires. Our platform supports branding controls to ensure all your internal communication reflects your company culture seamlessly.
Can HeyGen create personalized video campaigns for employees?
Absolutely, HeyGen enables the creation of personalized video campaigns using AI avatars and text-to-video from script. This capability is ideal for delivering tailored messages that boost employee engagement and significantly reduce employee turnover.
How does HeyGen make creating employee retention videos efficient?
HeyGen streamlines the process of becoming an employee retention video maker through features like video templates, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles/captions. These tools empower teams to quickly produce high-quality video for employee retention, without extensive video editing experience.