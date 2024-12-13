Employee Retention Video Generator: Boost Engagement

Retain top talent by creating personalized video content for onboarding and training, powered by intuitive AI avatars.

Craft a 45-second welcoming video for new hires, aimed at boosting early employee engagement and introducing the company's vibrant culture. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, featuring diverse, friendly AI avatars that personalize the welcome message, complemented by a warm, inviting audio track. This can be easily achieved using HeyGen's AI avatars feature.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a 60-second instructional video for current employees, focusing on internal career-path spotlight videos to promote knowledge retention and showcase growth opportunities within the company. The video should have a professional and aspirational visual style, using clear graphics and a motivational voiceover generated directly from a script, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Prompt 2
Develop a personalized 30-second appreciation video targeting employees who have reached significant milestones or achievements. The visual style should be warm and celebratory, incorporating subtle animations and a heartfelt voiceover generation. This content is crucial for fostering employee loyalty and can be quickly produced with HeyGen's robust voiceover generation feature, making each message unique.
Prompt 3
Generate a 50-second dynamic video for all employees, designed as part of an employee retention video campaign to highlight recent team achievements and foster a strong sense of community. The visual and audio style should be energetic and collaborative, utilizing pre-designed templates & scenes for quick assembly, complemented by upbeat background music. HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes make creating engaging content efficient.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Employee Retention Video Generator Works

Drive employee engagement and knowledge retention with personalized video content created effortlessly, fostering a loyal and connected workforce.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by drafting your message for employee retention, whether it's an appreciation video or a training module. The platform leverages 'Text-to-video from script' technology to effortlessly transform your 'video script' into a dynamic visual narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatars
Enhance your message by selecting from a range of 'AI avatars' to represent your brand or deliver personalized greetings. You can also customize your content with various branding controls and customizable templates.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers
Bring your script to life with high-quality 'Voiceover generation'. Choose from diverse voices and languages, ensuring your message is clear and accessible to your entire global workforce through options like 'multi-language voiceovers'.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is perfected, utilize 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to easily adapt it for different platforms. Distribute your compelling content to boost 'employee loyalty' and engagement across your organization.

Use Cases

HeyGen, your AI HR Video Maker, is an ideal employee retention video generator. It enables creating personalized video content for impactful training, onboarding, and internal communications, significantly boosting engagement.

Cultivate a Positive Work Environment

.

Produce inspiring and appreciation videos that foster a motivated and connected workforce, boosting employee loyalty and retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our personalized video content for employee engagement?

HeyGen empowers you to create highly personalized video content for stronger employee engagement. Utilizing customizable templates and realistic AI Avatars, you can quickly transform a video script into compelling messages with multi-language voiceovers, ensuring your workforce receives engaging, tailored communications.

What customizable templates does HeyGen offer for training videos?

HeyGen provides a diverse library of customizable templates specifically designed for training videos and onboarding videos. These templates integrate seamlessly with drag-and-drop editing tools, allowing you to add visual cues, on-screen text, and branding controls to boost knowledge retention effectively.

Can HeyGen help create compelling recruitment videos with AI Avatars?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal AI video platform for generating compelling recruitment videos using advanced AI Avatars. You can transform your video script into dynamic visual storytelling with professional voiceover generation and multi-language capabilities, attracting top talent globally.

How does HeyGen support visual storytelling through its AI video platform?

HeyGen's AI video platform is built to facilitate powerful visual storytelling. With its text-to-video from script functionality and a rich media library, you can easily combine professional AI Avatars with custom branding controls to produce engaging and impactful video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo