Boost New Hire Success with Our Employee Orientation Video Maker
Standardize new hire onboarding with consistent, professional videos generated from text-to-video, ensuring every employee learns efficiently.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second informational video explaining crucial company policies and benefits for new hires. The visual and audio style should be professional yet dynamic, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for clear explanations and Subtitles/captions for accessibility, ensuring engaging content.
Create a concise 30-second training video offering a quick overview of essential tools and an excellent onboarding experience. The aesthetic should be modern and fast-paced, incorporating visually appealing stock footage from the Media library/stock support feature and a dynamic audio track.
Design a 50-second personalized welcome video specifically for new departmental hires, showcasing the team and their roles. Emphasize a branded, upbeat visual and audio style by leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes, allowing for easy Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various internal platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an AI-powered employee orientation video maker, helps create engaging onboarding videos. Streamline new hire training and boost the onboarding experience with ease.
Scale Employee Onboarding Content Creation.
Easily produce a high volume of engaging orientation videos to reach all new hires effectively, regardless of location.
Enhance New Hire Engagement and Retention.
Utilize AI-powered video to create dynamic and interactive orientation materials that capture attention and improve knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers users to produce impactful employee onboarding videos with ease. Leverage our diverse range of video templates, realistic AI avatars, and text-to-video functionality to craft engaging content that captivates new hires from day one.
Can HeyGen ensure our new hire onboarding videos reflect our company culture?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to customize videos with your company's logo, colors, and specific visual elements. This ensures your new hire onboarding videos consistently reflect your unique company culture, creating a welcoming atmosphere for every new team member.
What makes HeyGen an efficient AI-powered video maker for training?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of training videos through its AI-powered video maker capabilities. With features like text-to-video conversion and advanced voiceover generation, you can quickly transform scripts into professional, engaging content, making the process highly efficient.
What unique features does HeyGen offer for creating personalized new hire experiences?
HeyGen enables the creation of highly personalized welcome videos for new employees. Utilize our customizable AI avatars and animated characters to deliver unique messages that enhance the overall onboarding experience and make each new hire feel valued.