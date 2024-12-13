Boost New Hire Success with Our Employee Orientation Video Maker

Standardize new hire onboarding with consistent, professional videos generated from text-to-video, ensuring every employee learns efficiently.

Produce a 45-second welcoming video for new employees, capturing the vibrant company culture. This video should feature friendly AI avatars introducing key team members, setting a warm and engaging tone supported by HeyGen's voiceover generation capability.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop a 60-second informational video explaining crucial company policies and benefits for new hires. The visual and audio style should be professional yet dynamic, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for clear explanations and Subtitles/captions for accessibility, ensuring engaging content.
Create a concise 30-second training video offering a quick overview of essential tools and an excellent onboarding experience. The aesthetic should be modern and fast-paced, incorporating visually appealing stock footage from the Media library/stock support feature and a dynamic audio track.
Design a 50-second personalized welcome video specifically for new departmental hires, showcasing the team and their roles. Emphasize a branded, upbeat visual and audio style by leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes, allowing for easy Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various internal platforms.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Employee Orientation Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging employee onboarding videos with AI-powered tools to welcome new hires and streamline your training process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Select a Template
Begin by writing your new hire onboarding script, leveraging the text-to-video feature, or choosing from a diverse library of professional video templates designed for employee orientation.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Bring your content to life by selecting an AI avatar to present your message. Enhance your employee onboarding videos further with natural voiceover generation in multiple languages.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Ensure your new hire onboarding videos reflect your company's identity. Customize your video with branding controls, adding your logo, brand colors, and fonts for a consistent look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Engaging Content
Once your employee orientation video is complete, easily export it in various aspect ratios for different platforms, ensuring a seamless and impactful onboarding experience for every new employee.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an AI-powered employee orientation video maker, helps create engaging onboarding videos. Streamline new hire training and boost the onboarding experience with ease.

Cultivate Company Culture and Inspire New Hires

Develop compelling welcome videos that introduce company values and foster a positive, inspiring environment for new employees from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers users to produce impactful employee onboarding videos with ease. Leverage our diverse range of video templates, realistic AI avatars, and text-to-video functionality to craft engaging content that captivates new hires from day one.

Can HeyGen ensure our new hire onboarding videos reflect our company culture?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to customize videos with your company's logo, colors, and specific visual elements. This ensures your new hire onboarding videos consistently reflect your unique company culture, creating a welcoming atmosphere for every new team member.

What makes HeyGen an efficient AI-powered video maker for training?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of training videos through its AI-powered video maker capabilities. With features like text-to-video conversion and advanced voiceover generation, you can quickly transform scripts into professional, engaging content, making the process highly efficient.

What unique features does HeyGen offer for creating personalized new hire experiences?

HeyGen enables the creation of highly personalized welcome videos for new employees. Utilize our customizable AI avatars and animated characters to deliver unique messages that enhance the overall onboarding experience and make each new hire feel valued.

