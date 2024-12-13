Create Impactful Onboarding with an Employee Onboarding Video Maker

Enhance your onboarding process with engaging video content using AI avatars for a personalized touch.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

This 90-second video is tailored for technical teams seeking to streamline their onboarding process with scalable onboarding solutions. Utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, the video provides a comprehensive overview of the company's technical infrastructure. The visual style is sleek and modern, incorporating interactive video elements to engage viewers. The asynchronous training format allows new hires to learn at their own pace, making it an ideal tool for remote teams.
A 45-second video designed for marketing departments aiming to create branded video content that stands out. This video leverages HeyGen's media library/stock support to incorporate high-quality visuals that align with the company's brand identity. The narrative focuses on the importance of creativity and innovation in the workplace, with a lively and upbeat audio style. By using video templates, the video ensures consistency and professionalism in every frame.
In this 2-minute video, HR managers can explore the benefits of using a video onboarding platform to enhance their onboarding process. The video highlights HeyGen's integration with HR tools, making it easy to track and analyze onboarding video analytics. The visual style is clean and professional, with subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility for all viewers. This video-based onboarding approach is perfect for organizations looking to improve their employee onboarding experience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Employee Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging and personalized onboarding experiences with ease using our video tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your onboarding video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a dynamic video format, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates to match your company's branding and style. HeyGen offers customizable templates that make it easy to create professional-looking videos without the need for extensive design skills.
3
Step 3
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance your video with interactive elements to keep new employees engaged. HeyGen's platform allows you to incorporate clickable links, quizzes, and other interactive features to create a more immersive onboarding experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it with your new hires. HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options, making it easy to distribute your video across different platforms and devices.

HeyGen revolutionizes employee onboarding with its innovative video onboarding platform, offering personalized onboarding videos and engaging onboarding video tools to enhance new hire experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance employee onboarding with video content?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive video onboarding platform that allows you to create engaging onboarding videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. With personalized onboarding videos, you can ensure new employees receive consistent and branded video content tailored to your company's needs.

What tools does HeyGen provide for creating onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides a suite of onboarding video tools, including video templates, voiceover generation, and interactive video elements. These features enable you to craft professional and engaging onboarding videos efficiently, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing HR tools for onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen supports integration with HR tools, allowing for a scalable onboarding solution. This integration ensures that your video-based onboarding process is streamlined and can be easily managed alongside your existing HR systems.

What makes HeyGen's onboarding videos stand out?

HeyGen's onboarding videos stand out due to their use of AI avatars, branding controls, and a rich media library. These features, combined with aspect-ratio resizing and export options, allow for the creation of branded video content that is both professional and adaptable to various platforms.

