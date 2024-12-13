Employee Onboarding Video Generator: Fast & Easy AI Videos

Create a 45-second dynamic welcome video for new hires at a vibrant tech startup. The video should adopt an energetic and modern visual style with quick transitions, featuring a friendly, professional voiceover to set an upbeat tone. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to introduce key team members, making the "new hire onboarding" experience engaging and personal from day one.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 60-second video for HR managers, aimed at introducing company culture to remote employees. The visual style should be warm, welcoming, and diverse, featuring engaging "animated characters" within professionally designed "Templates & scenes". The audio needs a friendly, reassuring voiceover to articulate core values and promote a sense of belonging, making these "onboarding videos" truly impactful.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second instructional video for department heads explaining a specific new tool or process to their team. This video requires a clear, concise visual style with prominent on-screen text, transforming complex information into "text into video" elements, complemented by professional stock footage from HeyGen's "Media library/stock support". The audio should be informative and authoritative, making this "onboarding training" engaging and easy to follow.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a 75-second comprehensive guide for global companies, designed as an "onboarding video maker" example to welcome international teams. The visual style needs to be professional and sleek, showcasing diverse backgrounds to convey inclusivity. Leverage HeyGen's robust "Voiceover generation" to provide clear, adaptable audio across languages, complemented by "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility, ensuring every new employee comprehends the "onboarding training" material effectively.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Employee Onboarding Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, professional onboarding videos that welcome new hires and streamline their integration with customizable templates and AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by writing or pasting your onboarding content. Leverage our powerful text-to-video from script feature to instantly convert your text into a visual narrative for your new hires.
2
Step 2
Customize with Templates
Select from a variety of pre-made video templates designed for onboarding. Personalize scenes, backgrounds, and elements to align with your company's brand and message.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voiceovers
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers in multiple languages using our advanced voiceover generation capability, ensuring clear communication and accessibility for your global team.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video, choosing your preferred aspect ratio, then easily export and share it across your internal platforms or directly with your new employees.

Use Cases

Deliver Engaging Welcome Messages

Craft inspiring and informative welcome videos with AI, making new hires feel valued and quickly integrated into the company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating impactful employee onboarding videos by offering a wide range of pre-made video templates. You can easily select a template and customize it to quickly produce professional and engaging onboarding content, simplifying video creation significantly.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for personalized onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options to ensure your onboarding videos reflect your brand identity. You can brand your videos with custom logos and colors, and adjust scenes and content to create personalized and effective new hire onboarding experiences.

Can HeyGen generate AI onboarding videos using realistic avatars?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to generate high-quality AI onboarding videos featuring realistic AI avatars. These advanced animated characters can deliver your message consistently, making HeyGen an effective AI onboarding video maker for engaging new hires.

How does HeyGen facilitate transforming scripts into professional onboarding training videos?

HeyGen empowers users to transform their scripts into compelling onboarding training videos with ease. Simply create your script, and HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities will generate a voiceover and visual content, allowing you to quickly produce professional onboarding videos.

