Your Go-To Employee Learning Video Maker for Fast Training
Effortlessly create engaging training videos. Leverage our drag-and-drop video builder with customizable Templates & scenes for quick production.
Develop a 45-second onboarding video designed for managers to efficiently introduce new team members to departmental workflows. Utilize a dynamic visual style with an upbeat audio track, leveraging HeyGen's training video templates and Text-to-video from script capability to quickly produce polished content.
Produce a concise 30-second sales training video for team members, offering a quick refresher on the latest product features. The video should have a fast-paced, modern visual style with concise narration, enhanced by HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and Media library/stock support for compelling visuals.
Craft a 75-second tutorial video for internal IT support staff, demonstrating a new software installation process step-by-step. Employ a detailed, clear visual style with calm and explanatory narration, ensuring the video is optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, alongside Text-to-video from script for efficient content creation.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Develop Comprehensive Employee Learning Programs.
Efficiently produce and distribute a greater volume of diverse training courses, expanding knowledge accessibility to all employees.
Enhance Training Engagement and Retention.
Leverage AI to create highly interactive and memorable training videos, significantly increasing employee participation and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating employee training videos?
HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging employee training videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. Its intuitive platform acts as a powerful training video maker, helping you quickly produce high-quality content for your employees.
Can I customize training videos for specific learning needs?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization for your training videos. You can utilize various training video templates, incorporate voice-over generation, and add closed captions, ensuring your tutorial videos are tailored and accessible for all employees.
What types of employee learning videos can I create with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of employee learning videos, including onboarding videos, sales training videos, and comprehensive tutorial videos. The drag-and-drop video builder makes it easy to produce diverse content for your employees.
Is HeyGen suitable for all businesses needing training videos?
Yes, HeyGen is an ideal employee learning video maker for businesses of all sizes, designed to create training videos efficiently. Its features, like media library support and branding controls, ensure your video editor experience is seamless and professional for all employees.