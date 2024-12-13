Your Go-To Employee Learning Video Maker for Fast Training

Effortlessly create engaging training videos. Leverage our drag-and-drop video builder with customizable Templates & scenes for quick production.

Create a 60-second employee training video for new hires, introducing company culture and core values. The visual and audio style should be professional and welcoming, featuring an engaging AI avatar delivering a clear voiceover to explain key concepts.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second onboarding video designed for managers to efficiently introduce new team members to departmental workflows. Utilize a dynamic visual style with an upbeat audio track, leveraging HeyGen's training video templates and Text-to-video from script capability to quickly produce polished content.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second sales training video for team members, offering a quick refresher on the latest product features. The video should have a fast-paced, modern visual style with concise narration, enhanced by HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and Media library/stock support for compelling visuals.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 75-second tutorial video for internal IT support staff, demonstrating a new software installation process step-by-step. Employ a detailed, clear visual style with calm and explanatory narration, ensuring the video is optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, alongside Text-to-video from script for efficient content creation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Employee Learning Video Maker Works

Create engaging and effective training videos for your employees quickly and effortlessly, transforming how your team learns and develops.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Video Content
Begin by inputting your script or selecting from a variety of training video templates to quickly structure your content for effective employee learning.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Voice-overs
Bring your script to life by selecting an AI avatar to present your content. Enhance engagement with an automatically generated voice-over.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Branding and Captions
Refine your video with your company's branding controls, adding logos and custom colors. Ensure accessibility for all employees by including closed captions.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Final Video
Once your employee training video is complete, easily export it in various aspect ratios for seamless integration into your learning management system or sharing platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Specialized Education and Training

.

Simplify complex subjects like medical topics, delivering clearer and more effective educational content for specialized employee training in healthcare.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating employee training videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging employee training videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. Its intuitive platform acts as a powerful training video maker, helping you quickly produce high-quality content for your employees.

Can I customize training videos for specific learning needs?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization for your training videos. You can utilize various training video templates, incorporate voice-over generation, and add closed captions, ensuring your tutorial videos are tailored and accessible for all employees.

What types of employee learning videos can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of employee learning videos, including onboarding videos, sales training videos, and comprehensive tutorial videos. The drag-and-drop video builder makes it easy to produce diverse content for your employees.

Is HeyGen suitable for all businesses needing training videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal employee learning video maker for businesses of all sizes, designed to create training videos efficiently. Its features, like media library support and branding controls, ensure your video editor experience is seamless and professional for all employees.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo