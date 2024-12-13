Employee Instruction Video Generator: Simplify Training

Effortlessly produce high-quality training videos using text-to-video from script, perfect for onboarding and compliance.

318/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a concise 60-second training video for existing employees on the new expense reporting system, featuring clear, professional step-by-step visuals and upbeat background music, accompanied by precise narration. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate accurate voiceovers and ensure consistent messaging for effective knowledge sharing.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an engaging 30-second promotional video targeting L&D teams, showcasing how easily they can create new instructional content. This video should feature dynamic, eye-catching visuals with a confident, energetic voice, emphasizing rapid AI-powered video creation. Make use of HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble professional-looking training modules.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a detailed 90-second instructional video for global team members on a new software update, using clean, informative graphics and a calm, authoritative AI voice. The video must include multilingual Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility for all international colleagues, demonstrating effective employee onboarding through accessible media.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Employee Instruction Video Generator Works

Streamline the creation of engaging employee training videos with AI. Quickly transform your content into professional, easy-to-understand instructions, saving time and enhancing knowledge sharing.

1
Step 1
Create Your Content
Start by entering your training script. Our AI-powered platform will leverage Text-to-video from script to convert your text into a dynamic video, forming the foundation of your instructional material.
2
Step 2
Select Your Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to visually represent your instructions. This adds a professional and relatable touch to your training content without the need for cameras or actors.
3
Step 3
Enhance and Refine
Personalize your video with Voiceover generation, custom branding, and automatic Subtitles/captions. Ensure your message is clear, accessible, and aligned with your company's aesthetic.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your instructional video is complete, easily export it in your desired format or aspect ratio. Distribute your high-quality training content to your team, ensuring consistent knowledge sharing and effective employee onboarding.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Employee Procedures

.

Transform intricate operational processes or compliance guidelines into easily digestible instructional videos for clear employee understanding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen create stunning and engaging employee training videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce professional and engaging training videos with AI avatars and AI voiceovers. You can transform text into captivating instructional videos, perfect for employee training, compliance training, and comprehensive knowledge sharing.

What AI-powered features does HeyGen provide for efficient video creation?

HeyGen offers robust AI-powered video creation tools, including realistic AI avatars and advanced Text-to-video from script capabilities. This allows for the swift generation of high-quality videos, streamlining your entire video production workflow.

Does HeyGen support the rapid generation of diverse instructional videos?

Absolutely. With HeyGen, you can rapidly generate a wide range of instructional videos using customizable video templates and multilingual capabilities. This enables quick content creation for everything from employee onboarding to technical training, ensuring your message reaches everyone effectively.

For L&D teams, how does HeyGen facilitate scalable course creation?

HeyGen provides L&D teams with an intuitive platform for scalable course creation, allowing you to quickly develop a tutorial video library. Leverage features like AI avatars and a rich media library to build comprehensive training programs efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo