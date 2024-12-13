Employee Engagement Video Generator: Boost Team Morale

Empower your HR teams to create engaging internal communications and boost company culture. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic employee engagement videos.

Create a 45-second employee engagement video designed for new hires, showcasing the vibrant company culture. This welcoming onboarding video should feature friendly AI avatars presenting key values with a professional, inviting audio style. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to personalize the experience.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second internal communications video celebrating recent team achievements, targeting all employees. The visual style should be energetic and celebratory, utilizing dynamic professional video templates and upbeat background music. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate engaging narration for this recognition piece.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 60-second training video explaining a new software feature, aimed at specific teams needing upskilling. The visual presentation must be clear and educational, with a direct and informative voiceover. Ensure all key steps are easily understood by incorporating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility, making it an effective AI video maker solution.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 20-second employee engagement video spotlighting a 'day in the life' of an exemplary team member, intended for both internal motivation and prospective employees. The visual style should feel authentic and warm, accompanied by inspiring background music. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a polished and impactful story for these employee engagement videos.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
How Employee Engagement Video Generator Works

Craft impactful employee engagement videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI, transforming your messages into compelling visual stories for better internal communications.

Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a wide array of professional video templates designed to capture attention. Or, start with a blank canvas for complete creative control, setting the foundation for your employee engagement videos.
Step 2
Customize Your AI Presenter
Bring your message to life by selecting an AI Presenter, then simply add your script. Our technology seamlessly converts your text into engaging speech and visuals.
Step 3
Integrate Brand Elements
Personalize your video by adding your company logo, custom colors, and other branding controls. This ensures your video aligns perfectly with your company culture and visual identity.
Step 4
Generate and Share
With a click, generate your high-quality employee engagement video, complete with automatically generated subtitles/captions. Easily export and share your professional video with your HR teams to boost employee engagement.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Cultivate Company Culture

Inspire and motivate your workforce by creating impactful company culture videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of employee engagement videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI video maker that transforms scripts into engaging employee engagement videos, making it easy for HR teams and internal communications to foster company culture. It streamlines the entire End-to-End Video Generation process efficiently.

Can HeyGen create personalized videos with AI avatars for internal communications?

Yes, HeyGen enables the use of diverse AI avatars and AI Presenters to deliver compelling internal communications. You can easily integrate brand elements to maintain a consistent and professional company identity across all videos.

What types of employee engagement videos can be made with HeyGen?

HeyGen supports the creation of various employee engagement videos, including onboarding videos, training videos, and company culture updates. Its professional video templates and prompt-native video creation features accelerate content development for any video maker.

Does HeyGen offer creative control and customization for video makers?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as a powerful creative engine, providing robust branding controls, customizable templates, and a media library. This allows video makers to tailor content precisely for impactful employee engagement.

