Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create captivating videos for your employee contests. As an intuitive contest video maker and promo video maker, it streamlines the process of generating engaging content to boost participation and celebrate achievements.
Engaging Contest Promotion.
Produce compelling promotional videos quickly to attract participants and highlight your employee contest.
Share Contest Entries & Winners.
Create engaging videos for contest promotion or sharing employee entries on internal communication channels.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of promotional and contest videos?
HeyGen streamlines the video creation process by enabling users to upload and edit their videos with intuitive tools. You can effortlessly integrate AI visuals, add automatic subtitles, and utilize voice-overs to produce engaging promo videos or employee contest videos.
What customization options are available for my video contest entries and promotional content?
HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including a wide array of video templates and dynamic text animations. You can incorporate your brand's colors and logos with branding controls, select background music, and add AI-generated images to make each promo video uniquely yours.
How quickly can I create high-quality promo videos or contest entries with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can rapidly produce professional-grade promo videos and video contest submissions. Our efficient video editor, coupled with text-to-video functionality and robust media library support, allows for swift creation and ensures your final output is a high-quality MP4 ready to share video across social media platforms.
What export and sharing functionalities does HeyGen provide for finished videos?
HeyGen enables you to download videos in high-quality MP4 format, ensuring optimal playback. You can also export your content in various aspect ratios, ready to share video directly across social media platforms or embed your contest creations for broader reach, all in web-optimized formats.