Employee Announcement Video Maker: Create Engaging Updates
Quickly create engaging corporate announcement videos and internal communications with customizable templates for seamless team updates.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Produce a 45-second welcome video for all new hires, serving as a vital piece of your internal communications, by leveraging HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes. The visual and audio style should be warm and engaging, incorporating gentle background music and clear narration, with Subtitles/captions ensuring accessibility for every new team member.
Design a 60-second celebratory video showcasing a recent team achievement for your internal communications videos. Aim for a dynamic and inspiring visual style, paired with celebratory music and dynamic transitions, by integrating HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance the narrative and using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Develop a 45-second corporate announcement video explaining an upcoming policy change for all employees. Adopt a clear, concise, and authoritative yet approachable visual style with a direct voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation. Utilize AI-powered video content to present information clearly and efficiently, making complex details understandable.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms internal communications with an AI video maker, simplifying employee announcement video creation. Craft engaging corporate announcement videos effortlessly.
Enhance Employee Training.
Increase employee training engagement and knowledge retention using AI-powered video content for more effective learning experiences.
Scale Internal Learning Content.
Efficiently develop and distribute a greater volume of internal learning courses and educational videos to all employees, globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our corporate announcement videos?
HeyGen transforms your corporate announcement videos and internal communications videos with customizable templates and powerful branding controls, ensuring professional and engaging AI-powered video content that resonates with your audience.
What makes HeyGen an effective employee announcement video maker?
HeyGen revolutionizes employee announcement video creation by allowing you to generate professional videos from text scripts using realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation, streamlining your internal communications.
Can HeyGen help with creating training videos and social media content?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile AI Video Maker perfect for generating engaging training videos and dynamic social media content. You can easily add subtitles/captions and customize elements to suit your specific needs without extensive video editing.
How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?
HeyGen simplifies video creation by leveraging advanced AI for text-to-video from script, realistic voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles/captions. This allows you to produce high-quality, AI-powered video content efficiently and professionally.