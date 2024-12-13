Employee Announcement Video Generator: Create Engaging Updates

Streamline internal communications and create professional employee welcome videos with AI avatars.

Imagine a 45-second employee welcome video, designed for new hires to feel instantly connected to the team and company culture. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring friendly AI avatars delivering key onboarding information, complemented by an upbeat, encouraging audio track. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to craft a personalized introduction that sets a positive tone for their journey, leveraging this as an effective 'employee welcome videos' tool.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a polished 60-second corporate announcement video for all employees, detailing an important company update or initiative. The visual style should be sleek and professional, using clean graphics and a clear, articulate voiceover to convey critical information for 'internal communications'. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure precise messaging and include Subtitles/captions for accessibility across the organization.
Prompt 2
Develop a vibrant 30-second announcement video celebrating a recent team achievement or project milestone, targeting the specific department involved and the wider company. The visual style should be dynamic and celebratory, incorporating upbeat background music and engaging stock footage from a diverse 'media library'. Make use of HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support to enhance visual appeal and choose from various Templates & scenes to quickly assemble an inspiring piece.
Prompt 3
Produce a modern 50-second video that reinforces the company's Branding and culture, intended for all employees and potential external partners to foster a sense of unity and pride. The visual presentation should be contemporary and vibrant, with a professional and inspiring audio track that showcases the power of an 'employee announcement video generator'. Harness HeyGen's video templates and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports features to create a consistent, high-quality output that looks great on any platform.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Employee Announcement Video Generator Works

Create engaging new hire welcomes and corporate announcements effortlessly with AI. Craft professional videos that captivate your team.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Select from a variety of professional video templates designed for employee announcements or start with a blank canvas to build your video from the ground up.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script and AI Avatar
Paste your announcement script. Our AI will generate a natural voiceover, and you can then select from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your message on screen.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding and Media
Personalize your video by adding your company logo, brand colors, and relevant background music using the branding controls. Enhance your message with professional stock footage or upload your own media.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Announcement
Once finalized, easily export your high-quality employee announcement video in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across your internal communication channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful employee announcement videos and corporate announcements. This AI Video Generator enhances internal communications for new hire onboarding and more.

Inspire and Inform Staff

Produce inspiring corporate announcement videos and welcome videos that foster team spirit, celebrate achievements, and effectively communicate key updates to employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging employee announcement videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI Video Generator that transforms your scripts into dynamic employee announcement videos. Our platform allows you to create professional corporate announcement videos effortlessly using advanced text-to-video capabilities, ideal for internal communications.

Does HeyGen offer AI avatars and realistic voiceovers for video announcements?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars and natural-sounding voiceover options, making it a powerful AI Video Generator. These features help you create compelling and personalized announcement videos without needing actors or recording equipment.

Can I customize my announcement videos with our company's branding in HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen enables extensive video customization to align with your brand identity. You can easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and utilize various video templates and stock footage to create a consistent and branded announcement video.

What makes HeyGen an effective New Hire Announcement Video Maker for onboarding?

HeyGen is an exceptional New Hire Announcement Video Maker, helping you produce engaging employee welcome videos for seamless new hire onboarding. You can quickly generate personalized videos with AI avatars and custom content, ensuring a warm and professional introduction for every new team member.

