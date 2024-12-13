Employee Advocacy Video Maker: Boost Your Brand with AI

Simplify creating impactful employee generated video with AI avatars, empowering your team to share authentic stories without needing to be on camera.

Create a 30-second introductory video for new hires, emphasizing the power of sharing company stories on social media as an integral part of employee advocacy. The visual style should be bright and welcoming, with an upbeat background track, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature for clear and engaging messaging.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Employee Advocacy Video Maker Works

Empower your team to become brand advocates with ease. Transform their insights into compelling social media videos using HeyGen's AI video solutions, boosting your brand's reach and authenticity.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Message
Start by pasting your employee's advocacy message or testimonial into HeyGen. Our platform then uses "Text-to-video from script" to effortlessly convert their words into a dynamic video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Style
Select from a variety of professional "Templates & scenes" to align with your brand's aesthetic. You can also customize colors, fonts, and add your logo to maintain a consistent brand presence.
3
Step 3
Select an Avatar
Enhance your video by selecting an "AI avatar" to present the message. This adds a professional, human touch without needing a camera crew or studio, making your employee advocacy videos stand out.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your employee advocacy video is complete, use our "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature to optimize it for various social media platforms. Share their authentic voices and boost your brand's reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI video maker for employee advocacy, transforming how companies create compelling employee-generated video content. This powerful AI video solution simplifies generating impactful brand advocacy videos for social media engagement.

Inspire Through Employee-Generated Content

.

Harness employee voices to produce uplifting video content that inspires engagement and strengthens brand perception.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of employee advocacy videos?

HeyGen empowers your team to become powerful brand advocates by providing an intuitive AI video platform. Our text-to-video AI allows for quick generation of engaging video content, transforming simple scripts into high-quality employee advocacy videos without complex video editing skills.

Can HeyGen help scale our employee-generated video content strategy?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI video solutions streamline the production of employee-generated content at scale. With AI avatars, customizable templates, and powerful text-to-video capabilities, you can efficiently create diverse video messages for social media from your brand advocates.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure brand consistency in employee advocacy videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and consistent visual elements into every employee advocacy video. This ensures all video content aligns perfectly with your brand identity, even when produced by various team members.

What kind of AI video capabilities does HeyGen offer for professional employee advocacy?

HeyGen offers advanced AI video solutions, including realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation, to produce polished employee advocacy videos. Our platform transforms scripts into compelling video content with professional subtitles and flexible aspect ratios for various social media platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo