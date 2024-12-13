Email Video Generator: Create Engaging Messages Fast

Craft personalized video emails quickly and easily with advanced text-to-video generation from script.

Imagine a 45-second video showcasing how a sales professional can instantly send personalized video emails to prospects, increasing engagement. This video should target small business owners and sales teams, featuring a dynamic, professional visual style with an AI avatar confidently delivering the message, highlighting the ease of creating such marketing content with HeyGen's AI avatars for streamlined communication.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a compelling 30-second video for content creators and social media managers, demonstrating the quick transformation of a blog post into an engaging short video for social media. The visual style should be modern and energetic, complemented by a lively voiceover, emphasizing how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature can effortlessly generate dynamic content.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second instructional video aimed at corporate trainers and HR professionals, illustrating how to quickly create a professional onboarding module. The video should adopt a clean, corporate visual style with a reassuring, authoritative voiceover, showcasing the efficiency gained by utilizing HeyGen's pre-made templates to produce high-quality AI video generator content for internal communication.
Example Prompt 3
A 40-second video should target e-commerce businesses and product marketers, illustrating how to easily add a professional voiceover to product demonstration videos without complex studio setups. The visual aesthetic needs to be sleek and product-focused, powered by HeyGen's robust voiceover generation for engaging explanations, simplifying the overall video editing process.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Email Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create and send engaging video messages directly from your inbox to capture attention and boost communication.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with AI Avatars
Begin by crafting your script or selecting from diverse AI avatars to bring your message to life.
2
Step 2
Add Your Professional Voiceover
Enhance your video by utilizing voiceover generation to convey your message clearly and effectively.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding Elements
Apply your brand's unique logo and color scheme using branding controls to ensure visual consistency.
4
Step 4
Export Your Personalized Video
Finalize your creation and export it, leveraging aspect-ratio resizing for optimal display within personalized video emails.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Internal and External Communications

.

Effortlessly produce clear and concise video messages for company updates, announcements, and newsletters to improve information retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's AI video generator enhance my content creation?

HeyGen's powerful AI video generator allows you to transform text into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars and dynamic visuals. This streamlines your content creation process, making it ideal for marketing and social media.

Can I create personalized video emails using HeyGen's AI capabilities?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in generating personalized video emails at scale. Leverage our AI avatar generator and pre-made templates to craft unique video messages that significantly boost engagement and streamline communication with your audience.

What creative customization options are available for videos in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive creative customization, including a diverse range of AI avatars and advanced text-to-video generation. You can also utilize various voiceovers, talking heads, and pre-made templates to fully customize your video content.

Is HeyGen an effective tool for producing AI-generated video content for social media?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to help you quickly produce high-quality, AI-generated video content perfect for social media. Our intuitive AI video editor and vast selection of templates ensure your videos are captivating and on-brand for various platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo