Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
This 90-second instructional video is designed for accessibility advocates and content creators producing compliant e-learning materials. The visual and audio style should be informative and empathetic, featuring a friendly AI avatar explaining the importance of accessibility. It must highlight how HeyGen facilitates robust captioning and transcription, ensuring all video content is inclusive. The narrative will showcase HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a clear, concise message with perfectly synchronized subtitles, emphasizing the ease of creating accessible training modules.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 2-minute promotional video aimed at small business owners and marketing professionals who need to create impactful training videos rapidly. The visual aesthetic should be engaging and fast-paced, demonstrating HeyGen's extensive video editor features through various scene transitions, custom branding, and quick content integration. Emphasize the efficiency of using HeyGen's Templates & scenes to jumpstart project creation and maintain a consistent brand identity across all educational content.
Example Prompt 3
For global e-learning developers creating multilingual course content, a concise 45-second demonstration video is needed. This video's style should be international, crisp, and precise, focusing on the seamless integration of various languages. It must vividly illustrate the power of HeyGen's voiceover generation, showcasing diverse voice options and the precise Lip-Syncing And Voice-Over Narration capabilities of this advanced elearning video tool. The audio should be crystal clear, demonstrating how effortlessly users can localize their training materials.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How elearning video tools work

Craft engaging and effective e-learning content effortlessly with an intuitive video tool designed for seamless course creation and delivery.

1
Step 1
Select a Template and Add Content
Begin by selecting from a range of Industry And Occupation-Specific Templates. Add your e-learning content, leveraging HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to structure your video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Voice
Bring your content to life by choosing from various "AI avatars" to present your information. Generate lifelike voiceovers directly from your script using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability for professional narration.
3
Step 3
Add Captions and Branding
Enhance accessibility and learner engagement by automatically generating "Subtitles/captions" for your elearning video. Apply your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, for a consistent look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your e-learning course by exporting it in the desired format and using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports". Easily share your professional video training across various platforms for immediate impact.

Elevate Corporate Training

Leverage AI-powered video training tools to create dynamic and interactive modules that drive higher engagement and improve knowledge retention in corporate settings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes HeyGen an effective platform for elearning video creation?

HeyGen is a powerful elearning video tool that leverages advanced AI enhancement to simplify content production. It enables users to quickly create effective eLearning courses by transforming scripts into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation.

Can HeyGen support diverse visual elements for animated video software?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as a sophisticated animated video software, offering robust support for diverse visual elements. Users can integrate a wide range of Industry And Occupation-Specific Templates, Character Customization, and Environment Creation, allowing for compelling 2D And 3D Designs within their projects.

Which video editor features does HeyGen offer for accessibility and polish?

HeyGen provides comprehensive video editor features designed for accessibility and professional polish. This includes automated captioning and transcription, alongside flexible branding controls and essential aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring your content is both inclusive and visually optimized.

How does HeyGen streamline the production of corporate training videos?

HeyGen streamlines the production of corporate training videos by offering a user-friendly text-to-video from script functionality and a rich media library/stock support. This empowers organizations to efficiently develop engaging and interactive online training programs for various corporate training needs.

