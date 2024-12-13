Educational Promo Video Maker: Create Engaging Learning Content

Become an AI educational video maker. Engage students with dynamic content and bring your lessons to life using realistic AI avatars.

Create a vibrant, 45-second promotional video targeting online course creators, showcasing how they can quickly produce high-quality "online educational videos". The visual style should be sleek and modern, with a clear, engaging voiceover. Emphasize the ease of transforming their content using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature and "Voiceover generation" to bring their lessons to life.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an inviting, 60-second "animated educational video" aimed at corporate trainers, illustrating complex concepts with simplicity. The visual aesthetic should be friendly and colorful, complemented by a professional and articulate voice. Highlight how HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" simplify the creation process, allowing users to quickly produce compelling content using diverse "AI avatars".
Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic, 30-second "explainer video" designed for students, offering a quick and engaging overview of a complex topic. The visual style should be fast-paced, utilizing high-quality stock footage and images, with upbeat background music and essential "Subtitles/captions". Demonstrate how HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support" can enhance educational videos with rich visual assets.
Prompt 3
Craft a sleek, 50-second "educational promo video maker" showcase video for EdTech marketing teams, highlighting product features. The visual presentation should be clean and professional, using a persuasive voiceover to convey value. Showcase HeyGen's flexibility with "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for multi-platform deployment and the power of "Text-to-video from script" to "customize" promotional content swiftly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Educational Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging educational promo videos with AI-powered tools, dynamic visuals, and customizable features in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by drafting your educational content or converting text directly into a video with our intuitive text-to-video creation feature.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals
Choose from a wide range of video templates or enrich your project with compelling stock photos and videos from our extensive library.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Bring your educational promo video to life with realistic AI voices, ensuring your message is delivered clearly and professionally.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once customized with your branding, easily export your final educational promo video in the desired aspect ratio, ready for your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful educational promo videos. Leverage our AI educational video maker to produce engaging online content quickly and efficiently.

Generate Educational Promo Ads

.

Quickly create high-performing promotional videos to effectively market educational programs and attract more learners.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of animated educational videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive educational video maker, allowing you to transform text to video using a drag-and-drop interface. You can leverage our diverse video templates and customize them with your content, making it easier for students and teachers to create engaging explainer videos.

Does HeyGen offer realistic AI voices and avatars for educational content?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of AI avatars and realistic AI voices, essential for creating dynamic online educational videos. This capability enables you to generate professional voiceovers automatically from your script, enhancing the learning experience.

Can I customize the look and feel of my educational videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows extensive customization for your educational videos, from incorporating your brand's logo and colors to selecting from a rich media library of stock photos and videos. This ensures your content aligns perfectly with your school or business branding.

What features make HeyGen an effective educational promo video maker?

HeyGen offers robust features for creating impactful educational promo videos, including automatic subtitles and captions for accessibility. You can also generate various aspect ratios and easily export your finished explainer videos for any platform.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo