Create engaging student testimonials and school promotional videos with stunning AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second promotional video for an educational institution, designed to serve as a virtual campus tour and highlight new programs to potential enrollees. This video should utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Media library/stock support for a professional, inviting visual style, accompanied by an engaging AI voice and subtle background music. The script, easily converted from text-to-video, will create an immersive experience for viewers.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second educational video explaining a complex scientific concept, specifically for current students and educators seeking clear explanations. Employ HeyGen's AI avatars to visually demonstrate abstract ideas with an authoritative yet friendly AI voice, enhanced by on-screen subtitles/captions to reinforce key terms. The visual aesthetic should be clean and informative, maximizing engagement with educational video templates.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a heartwarming 50-second video featuring a successful alumni's testimonial, reflecting on their transformative experience at an institution, aimed at prospective students and alumni network members. The narrative should feel authentic and inspiring, using an AI avatar to deliver a genuine AI voiceover, with the entire production created efficiently from text-to-video and optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Education Spotlight Video Generator Works

Craft compelling education spotlight videos effortlessly with AI, showcasing student success and institutional highlights.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a range of educational video templates or input your text script to instantly generate scenes.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Voices
Enhance your video with an AI avatar to present your content and generate realistic voiceovers from your script.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Reinforce your institution's identity by applying branding controls, including custom logos and color schemes, to your video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Story
Finalize your video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across all your promotional channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen serve as an ideal education spotlight video generator?

HeyGen empowers educators and institutions to create compelling "education spotlight videos" and "student spotlight videos" with ease. Leverage our "AI video generator" to transform text into engaging visual stories, perfect for attracting "prospective students" and enhancing "educational content".

What unique features does HeyGen offer for creating dynamic educational video content?

HeyGen streamlines "video creation" for "educators" with advanced capabilities like "text-to-video" generation and realistic "AI avatars". You can easily produce high-quality videos complete with natural "AI voiceover generation" and automatically generated "subtitles/captions", enhancing accessibility.

Can institutions use HeyGen to produce professional, branded promotional videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust "branding controls", allowing "institutions" to maintain a consistent visual identity across all their "promotional videos". Easily incorporate your logos, brand colors, and custom fonts to "customize your video" for a professional look that resonates with "prospective students".

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of video-based lessons and online courses?

HeyGen offers a "beginner-friendly interface" and a rich library of "educational video templates" to accelerate "video creation". "Online course sellers" and "educators" can quickly generate engaging "video-based lessons" and share complex concepts visually, optimizing their entire "workflow".

