Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 60-second video lesson aimed at virtual classroom students, simplifying a complex science concept. Use bright, animated visuals and an enthusiastic voiceover generated directly from a script using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, ensuring an accessible and captivating learning experience.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second e-learning module video for busy professionals needing a quick skill refresher. Employ a modern, minimalist visual aesthetic with key takeaways highlighted visually. Enhance clarity and engagement by leveraging HeyGen's Voiceover generation to provide a soothing yet authoritative narration, perfectly complemented by precise subtitles.
Example Prompt 3
Design a vibrant 50-second interactive video introduction for an online course, intended to welcome participants and outline learning objectives effectively. Use a dynamic and clean visual style, energetic background music, and a friendly, encouraging presenter. Ensure inclusivity and accessibility by incorporating precise Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for all spoken content.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Education Module Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your educational content into engaging video modules with AI, saving time and resources while enhancing learning outcomes.

Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your educational content or script. Our platform utilizes advanced text-to-video technology to lay the foundation for your module.
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to be the engaging presenter for your learning module, ensuring a professional and consistent delivery.
Step 3
Add Visuals and Voiceovers
Enhance your module with relevant visuals, background music, and customize the voiceovers to match your desired tone and language for an immersive experience.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video, automatically generate subtitles for accessibility, and then export it in your preferred format, ready for any learning management system.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Bring Subjects to Life

Transform abstract or historical subjects into vivid, memorable learning experiences through AI-powered video storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my educational video creation process?

HeyGen empowers you to transform your e-learning module to video creator by leveraging advanced AI for dynamic video lessons. You can easily create engaging educational videos with professional quality.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for making video lessons?

HeyGen offers powerful creative tools like AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to streamline your educational video production. Craft compelling video lessons quickly by simply providing your script.

Can I customize video templates for my e-learning modules?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of video templates that you can easily customize to fit your specific e-learning module needs. Elevate your educational videos with personalized branding and content.

How does HeyGen support adding voiceovers and subtitles to educational videos?

HeyGen seamlessly integrates voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, making your educational videos more accessible and professional. Enhance learning engagement for all audiences with these essential features.

