Transform product descriptions into stunning video tutorials instantly using Text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a captivating 30-second social media ad targeted at e-commerce marketers, using a fast-paced, modern visual style with catchy background music. This "marketing content creation" asset should effectively utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature for concise messaging and include prominent "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility and engagement without sound.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second "ecommerce product explainer" video for online retailers looking to detail complex features, maintaining a clean aesthetic with a friendly and guiding AI avatar. The video should showcase various angles of the product using "Media library/stock support" for visuals, ensuring a "professional product videos" feel.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a bold and impactful 15-second "stunning video" for brands aiming to tell a quick "brand story" on social media. Employ a minimalist visual style with high-impact graphics and a concise "Voiceover generation" to deliver a powerful message. Utilize HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to perfectly fit various platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Ecommerce Tutorial Video Generators Work

Easily create professional product videos for your e-commerce store, boosting engagement and simplifying complex product explanations.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by typing or pasting your product's description or tutorial script. Our AI product video generator will process your text, preparing it for video creation.
2
Step 2
Select a Video Template
Choose from a diverse range of professional video templates designed for e-commerce product showcases. These templates provide a perfect foundation for your product videos.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Audio
Enhance your video with relevant product images, stock footage, and background music. You can also generate precise subtitles/captions for improved accessibility and engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once satisfied, export your high-resolution product video in various platform-ready formats. Your engaging ecommerce video is now ready to drive sales and inform customers.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Success Showcases

Produce authentic AI-powered videos featuring customer testimonials to build trust and demonstrate product value effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my e-commerce product videos with AI?

HeyGen's AI product video generator allows you to create stunning videos with realistic AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can quickly generate professional product videos, incorporating dynamic text animations and voiceovers to captivate your audience and tell your brand story effectively. This helps in marketing content creation.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating professional product demo videos quickly?

HeyGen provides an intuitive online editor with a rich library of video templates to simplify product demo video creation. Its drag-and-drop interface, combined with media library support, enables you to produce high-quality product videos efficiently for e-commerce product showcases.

Can HeyGen help customize product showcase videos to match my brand's aesthetic?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows extensive customization for your product showcase videos. You can incorporate branding controls, including your logo and specific colors, alongside custom music and text overlays, ensuring every video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

How does HeyGen support creating diverse product videos for various marketing channels?

HeyGen facilitates generating various types of product videos, from ecommerce tutorial video generators to social media ads. Its aspect-ratio resizing and export options ensure your content is platform-ready for all your digital marketing and e-commerce channels.

