Ecommerce Product Video Maker: Boost Sales with AI

Scale professional product videos and boost sales with our customizable Templates & scenes, designed for rapid creation workflow.

436/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 60-second product demo video specifically for small business owners selling unique handcrafted goods. The visual and audio style should be bright, inviting, and warm, featuring friendly background music and clear on-screen text overlays that highlight key benefits. Craft a compelling narrative using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform product descriptions into a dynamic showcase, enhanced by easy-to-read subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second social media AI ad designed for digital marketers aiming to boost engagement. This video needs a fast-paced, energetic visual style with trendy music, dynamic cuts, and bold text overlays to capture immediate attention. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to rapidly create marketing content, utilizing its media library/stock support for high-impact visuals.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second high-quality product video targeting e-commerce businesses that require detailed product explanations for their product pages. Maintain a clean, informative, professional visual and audio style, complete with a calm, instructional voice and precise visual cues to guide viewers. Ensure the video can be optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, generating professional product videos with customized narratives.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How ecommerce product video maker Works

Rapidly create captivating product videos for your e-commerce store with our AI video generator. Boost engagement and showcase your products effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a variety of pre-built video templates designed for e-commerce. This provides a quick and efficient foundation for your product videos.
2
Step 2
Add Your Product Details
Easily upload your product images, videos, and descriptions. Our drag-and-drop editor allows you to arrange elements, ensuring your product story is visually compelling.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Enhancements
Enhance your video with advanced AI features. Utilize our AI avatars to narrate your product story, creating a compelling avatar video for your audience.
4
Step 4
Export for Distribution
Generate your high-quality product videos, ready for immediate use across various platforms. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to perfectly fit your social media ads or product pages.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Product Testimonials and Reviews

.

Produce engaging AI-powered videos featuring customer testimonials to build trust and highlight product benefits effectively on your site.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify ecommerce product video creation?

HeyGen simplifies the process by leveraging advanced AI to transform product descriptions into engaging, professional product videos. Our AI video generator allows for rapid creation, enabling brands to produce compelling visual content for product pages and social media ads efficiently.

Can HeyGen help create photorealistic product demo videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers users to produce high-quality product videos with photorealistic output, perfect for captivating product showcases. Utilize our video templates and AI tools to craft visually appealing videos with a compelling narrative that stands out.

What tools does HeyGen offer for professional product videos?

HeyGen provides an AI-assisted Content Creation Toolkit, including customizable video templates, text-to-video capabilities, and the ability to add dynamic text overlays. These features ensure you can create professional product videos that enhance your marketing content creation efforts and boost engagement.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating product videos for social media ads?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal online editor for crafting stunning product videos optimized for social media ads and other platforms. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and aspect-ratio resizing allow you to customize and export videos in platform-ready formats, ensuring maximum impact.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo