Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a dynamic 45-second ecommerce ad video, targeting performance marketers and online shops, designed to captivate with a fast-paced, modern visual style and upbeat background music. This ad will highlight the ease of using pre-designed templates & scenes to create video ads. It should powerfully demonstrate how anyone can customize video ads quickly, transforming basic ideas into winning video ads without extensive effort.
Develop a 60-second persuasive AI ad, aimed at marketers eager to produce winning video ads by leveraging cutting-edge technology. The video should adopt an innovative, slightly futuristic visual style with a confident, authoritative voice, explaining how to transform viral scripts into engaging content using text-to-video from script. Show a seamless process from text to final production, emphasizing how this capability unlocks new levels of creative freedom for impactful campaigns.
Produce a 15-second authentic UGC video for small businesses and content creators on a budget, illustrating a common problem and its simple solution. The visual and audio style should be relatable and informal, featuring genuine, friendly voiceover generation, showing how easy it is to create high-quality content. This video will underscore how effortless voiceover generation is, effectively demonstrating a lower production cost for compelling narratives without needing professional voice actors.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly generate winning video ads for products and campaigns using AI, maximizing your reach and return on ad spend.
Produce Engaging Social Media Ads.
Effortlessly produce captivating video ads and short clips for all major social platforms, boosting engagement and brand visibility.
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of winning video ads for my business?
HeyGen streamlines the process of how to create video ads by offering an intuitive AI video ad maker, perfect for businesses seeking to generate high-impact ecommerce ad videos quickly. Our platform provides various tools to customize video ads and achieve winning video ad performance.
Can HeyGen help me create unique UGC or product videos using AI?
Absolutely. HeyGen enables you to generate compelling UGC videos and product videos featuring realistic AI Avatars that can speak your script. This allows for diverse and engaging content that boosts your creative output without traditional filming needs.
What creative options are available to customize my video ads with HeyGen?
HeyGen provides an extensive library of video ad templates and a drag-and-drop editor, empowering you to fully customize video ads. You can incorporate your branding, choose from various animations and music, and fine-tune every element to match your creative vision.
How can HeyGen elevate the quality and reach of my AI ads?
HeyGen helps you produce high-quality AI ads efficiently, from cinematic product shots to testimonial AI ads, with features like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation. Our platform ensures your AI-generated content is polished and ready for viral scripts across all platforms.