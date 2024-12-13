Early Access Video Maker for AI-Powered Content Creation

Launch stunning video campaigns instantly. Leverage AI avatars to create engaging content without complex editing.

Create a dynamic 30-second video for small business owners, showcasing how an AI video maker can revolutionize their social media presence. The visual style should be bright and engaging, featuring diverse stock footage from the media library, complemented by an energetic voiceover explaining the ease of using HeyGen's templates & scenes.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Early Access Video Maker Works

Discover how to quickly join and leverage cutting-edge tools to create dynamic videos with our early access program.

1
Step 1
Select an Early Access Program
Join our exclusive early access program to gain immediate entry to our innovative video creation platform, ensuring you're among the first to explore new features.
2
Step 2
Create Your AI Video
Launch your AI video maker journey by utilizing our templates or generating stunning video content directly from a script with our text-to-video feature.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Content
Elevate your video with advanced AI capabilities, such as precise voiceover generation, to captivate your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your compelling video creation by exporting it in various aspect ratios, optimized for seamless sharing across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen's cutting-edge AI video maker provides early access to powerful online video tools, dramatically simplifying video creation and editing to help you produce high-quality content quickly.

Boost Training and Onboarding Engagement

Enhance user onboarding and training materials with AI-powered videos, improving comprehension and retention for your early access users and new features.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creative video creation?

HeyGen simplifies the entire video creation process by enabling you to transform text into engaging videos with AI avatars and professional templates. This AI video maker empowers users to develop captivating content without extensive editing skills.

What benefits does HeyGen's early access offer for online video tools?

Participating in HeyGen's early access provides exclusive opportunities to explore new features and advanced online video tools before general release. This ensures you're among the first to leverage cutting-edge capabilities for your video projects.

Can HeyGen assist in producing diverse creative content, like UGC ads or training videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile video maker perfect for generating a wide range of creative content, including compelling UGC ads, comprehensive training videos, and engaging social media posts. Its robust features and templates streamline content production for various platforms.

How does HeyGen utilize AI for efficient video making?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to power features like text-to-video generation, natural voice over creation, and automatic subtitles. This comprehensive AI video maker capability streamlines the entire video creation workflow, making it faster and more accessible.

