Your Ultimate e-learning video generator for Engaging Training

Transform your learning with an AI video generator. Easily create professional training videos using AI avatars.

Produce a concise 1-minute demonstration video, targeting L&D professionals, that illustrates how an e-learning video generator dramatically streamlines employee training. This video should feature a professional, clear visual style with a friendly AI voiceover, quickly showing how users can transform 'text-to-video from script' to generate engaging content with lifelike AI avatars, highlighting efficiency in content creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an in-depth 2-minute tutorial video for IT training managers and technical educators, focusing on the advanced capabilities of an AI video platform. The visual and audio style should be detailed, informative, and authoritative, using synchronized AI voices from 'Voiceover generation' to explain complex concepts, specifically showcasing seamless 'LMS integration' for comprehensive technical training modules.
Example Prompt 2
Create a dynamic 90-second explainer video aimed at product managers and HR generalists, demonstrating the rapid content creation possible with our e-learning video generator. Adopt an engaging, modern visual style with a dynamic soundtrack, incorporating 'Templates & scenes' for quick setup and clear 'Subtitles/captions' to reinforce key messages in product explainers or employee onboarding sequences, ensuring easy updates.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a versatile 45-second promotional video for global training coordinators and international marketing teams, highlighting the platform's ability to facilitate 'translations' and reach diverse audiences. The video should have a worldly, adaptive visual style featuring various AI avatar styles and localized text, explicitly demonstrating the power of 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to effortlessly adapt training videos for multiple distribution channels worldwide.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How E-learning Video Generator Works

Transform your training materials into engaging and professional e-learning content effortlessly. Create dynamic videos with AI to boost learner engagement and retention.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your existing training material or writing new content. Our platform uses your script for Text-to-video from script generation, forming the foundation of your e-learning video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to act as your on-screen presenter. Our realistic AI avatars enhance learner connection and deliver your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Voice
Enhance your video with relevant visuals from the media library and generate natural-sounding voiceovers. Leverage our Voiceover generation to ensure clear and engaging narration.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your e-learning video by selecting the desired aspect ratio and export options. Your finished video is ready for sharing on any platform or LMS.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Demystify Complex Subjects

Clarify challenging or technical e-learning topics, making complex information accessible and easier to understand for learners.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation for e-learning?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video platform, transforming scripts into engaging e-learning videos with advanced AI avatars and AI voiceovers, streamlining your video production workflow.

What technical integrations does HeyGen offer for training programs?

HeyGen supports seamless LMS integration, enabling you to deploy AI-generated training videos directly into your existing learning systems. Additionally, our API allows for customized automation and workflow enhancements.

Can HeyGen provide multilingual support for global employee training?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI video generator offers robust translation capabilities and AI voiceovers in over 140 languages, ensuring your training videos are accessible and impactful for a global workforce.

How customizable are the AI avatars and video content within HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for AI avatars, allowing you to create unique virtual presenters. Our platform also includes various templates and branding controls, empowering you to tailor all AI-generated video content to your specific needs.

