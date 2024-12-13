e-commerce video maker: Create Videos That Convert

Boost sales and engagement by transforming scripts into captivating video ads with text-to-video.

Create a dynamic 30-second product video tailored for small business owners selling physical products online. This video should feature a modern, bright visual style with upbeat music and a clear voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key product benefits and drive engagement on social media.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine you're developing a 45-second product explainer video aimed at potential customers who need to understand a new product's functionality. Design a clean, informative video with a professional tone and calm background music, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to narrate step-by-step instructions and automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Generate a punchy 15-second video ad designed for e-commerce marketers seeking to capture immediate attention on social media. The visual style should be dynamic and attention-grabbing with trendy music, making effective use of HeyGen's templates & scenes and extensive media library/stock support to showcase the product quickly and effectively.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an engaging 60-second video for a brand launching a new product or campaign, focusing on increasing overall e-commerce video marketing impact. This cinematic video should employ aspirational music and a professional voiceover, and be optimized for various platforms by utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, incorporating diverse visuals from the media library/stock support.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How E-commerce Video Maker Works

Create compelling product videos quickly and easily to showcase your products, engage customers, and boost your online presence with our intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template or Start Fresh
Select from a wide range of professionally designed video templates tailored for e-commerce, or begin with a blank canvas to bring your unique vision to life.
2
Step 2
Add Your Product Details
Easily upload your product images and videos. Customize your scene by adding text, transitions, and background music using our intuitive drag-and-drop editor.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI and Visuals
Utilize AI tools to refine your video, such as removing backgrounds from product shots or generating auto-captions, and integrate lively animations to highlight key features.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once complete, easily export your video as a high-resolution MP4 file, ready for publishing across your website, social media, and e-commerce platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Testimonials

Develop authentic customer testimonial videos to build trust and provide social proof, encouraging more purchases.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging e-commerce product videos for marketing?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging e-commerce product videos and high-quality marketing content. Leverage our AI tools and extensive video templates to produce compelling product explainer videos that boost your online presence and drive sales.

What features make HeyGen an easy-to-use product video maker for online businesses?

HeyGen functions as a powerful yet intuitive product video maker with a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor. This allows anyone to produce professional-quality product videos quickly, using pre-built video templates and AI-powered features for efficient content creation.

Can HeyGen generate various types of marketing videos, like product demos or social media ads?

Absolutely! HeyGen enables the creation of diverse marketing videos including dynamic product demos, captivating how-to videos, and effective social media video ads. Our platform integrates AI avatars and robust animation features to ensure your brand message stands out across all platforms.

How does HeyGen streamline the ecommerce video editing process and maintain brand consistency?

HeyGen significantly streamlines ecommerce video editing with features like aspect-ratio resizing and a comprehensive media library. You can easily maintain brand consistency by utilizing branding controls for logos and colors across all your video ads and product promo videos.

