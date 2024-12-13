e-commerce product video maker for High-Converting Ads

Effortlessly generate high-quality product videos for social media ads and product demos, leveraging AI tools and customizable templates & scenes.

Create a 60-second video showcasing the simplicity of an e-commerce product video maker, targeting small business owners and digital marketers. The visual style should be bright and user-friendly, emphasizing the drag-and-drop interface, complemented by an upbeat, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, all built easily from pre-designed Templates & scenes.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a dynamic 45-second spot designed for marketing agencies and social media managers looking for a Rapid Creation Workflow. This video should highlight how HeyGen enables quick production of social media ads. Visuals should be fast-paced and modern, demonstrating the efficiency of turning scripts into video using Text-to-video from script, enhanced by an AI avatar presenting key benefits with energetic background music.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a detailed 90-second instructional video for tech companies and product managers, focusing on creating comprehensive product demo videos. The visual aesthetic should be clean and informative, utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance explanations. Crucially, the video will feature precise narration paired with clear Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and understanding of complex technical features for a global audience.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 30-second video for content creators and e-commerce platform managers, illustrating the power of HeyGen as an AI Product Video Generator for scalable content creation. This prompt requires a visual style that demonstrates seamless transitions across various platforms, highlighting the ease of repurposing content using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability, accompanied by a quick, engaging background track.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the e-commerce product video maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning, high-quality product videos for your e-commerce store with our intuitive AI-powered platform, designed for rapid content creation.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Select from a library of professional video templates or upload your existing product media to kickstart your creative process, ensuring high-quality product videos from the start.
2
Step 2
Add Your Narrative
Add compelling text to generate natural voiceovers or integrate your own audio. Utilize our voiceover generation and subtitle/caption features to convey your product's message clearly.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Personalization
Apply your brand's unique style using branding controls for logos and colors. Fine-tune every element with our intuitive drag-and-drop editor to create engaging visuals.
4
Step 4
Export and Publish
Export your finished product videos in various aspect ratios, optimized for different platforms. Our efficient tools support scalable content creation for all your marketing needs.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Testimonials

.

Produce authentic customer testimonial videos with AI, building trust and showcasing real-world product benefits.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of multiple product videos?

HeyGen empowers efficient, scalable content creation with its AI Product Video Generator and robust online video editor. Users can leverage a Rapid Creation Workflow, utilizing video templates and AI tools to quickly produce numerous high-quality product videos and product demo videos.

What AI tools does HeyGen offer for crafting product videos?

HeyGen provides advanced AI tools for an intuitive e-commerce product video maker experience, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. Its drag-and-drop editor simplifies the addition of custom branding, subtitles, and background music and voiceovers to create compelling product videos.

Can HeyGen produce high-quality product videos for various platforms?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to generate high-quality product videos suitable for diverse platforms, including impactful social media ads and compelling promo video content. Users can easily customize aspect ratios and apply branding controls to ensure optimal presentation across all channels.

How can I customize my product videos using HeyGen?

As a versatile product video maker, HeyGen offers extensive customization through its drag-and-drop editor, allowing you to personalize video templates with your brand's logo and colors. You can easily add dynamic subtitles, engaging background music, and voiceovers to create unique product demo videos that resonate with your audience.

