Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a compelling 45-second personalized video ad designed for small business owners who are struggling with ad engagement, emphasizing how easily they can launch effective Retargeting campaigns. The aesthetic should be clean and approachable, utilizing vibrant colors and relatable scenarios, with a friendly, encouraging tone. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and a variety of Templates & scenes to present diverse product offerings tailored to individual customer interests.
Develop an informative 60-second dynamic product ad video targeting marketing agencies focused on optimizing client ad spend and achieving maximum ROAS. The visual and audio style should be professional and authoritative, incorporating data visualizations and crisp, impactful voice narration. Showcase how Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) can be easily achieved using HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support and flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Imagine a captivating 30-second dynamic video ad campaign aimed at product managers launching new lines, illustrating the seamless integration of their product catalog into engaging video formats. The video should have a modern, aspirational feel, showcasing high-quality product shots with energetic background music and clear, concise text overlays. Utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and diverse Templates & scenes to highlight key product features and drive immediate interest.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Rapid Ad Campaign Creation.
Quickly produce high-performing dynamic video ads and personalized product videos to accelerate your marketing efforts.
Engaging Social Media Video Ads.
Effortlessly create engaging dynamic video ads for social media platforms to capture audience attention and drive engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen facilitate the creation of dynamic product ad videos?
HeyGen empowers users to quickly generate personalized video ads by converting text-to-video, leveraging customizable ad templates and AI avatars. This streamlines the campaign setup for dynamic video ad campaigns.
What role does personalization play in HeyGen's Dynamic Product Ads (DPAs)?
Personalization is central to HeyGen's DPA capabilities, allowing for tailored messages and visual elements based on specific targeting options. This approach enhances the effectiveness of dynamic video ad campaigns, driving engagement.
Can HeyGen integrate with a product catalog for dynamic video ad campaigns?
Yes, HeyGen supports the integration of product catalog data to automatically generate dynamic video ads at scale. This capability ensures relevant and personalized video content for retargeting campaigns.
How does HeyGen support Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) for video ads?
HeyGen enables DCO by offering flexible ad templates and AI-powered video generation, allowing for real-time adjustments and optimization. This makes creating personalized video ads highly cost-effective for various targeting options.