Create Engaging Content with Our Onboarding Video Maker
Enhance your onboarding process with AI avatars and engaging visual content to effectively introduce company culture and training material.
Explore Examples
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Create a comprehensive 2-minute training video for remote employee onboarding, perfect for companies with a global workforce. This video will leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring that all training material is clearly communicated. The visual style will be clean and professional, with clear voiceover generation to guide new hires through the onboarding process.
Engage your new hires with a 45-second employee onboarding video that highlights your company's unique values and mission. Targeted at creative teams, this video will use HeyGen's onboarding video templates to craft visually appealing content. The style will be modern and sleek, with a focus on storytelling through compelling visuals and a motivating soundtrack.
Develop a 90-second onboarding video that simplifies the onboarding process for new drivers, ideal for logistics companies. This video will incorporate HeyGen's media library/stock support to include relevant and high-quality visuals. The audio will feature a friendly and informative voiceover, while the visual style will be straightforward and informative, ensuring clarity and engagement.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the driver onboarding process by providing an intuitive onboarding video maker that enhances employee engagement and effectively communicates company culture through creative and engaging visual content.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Leverage AI to create dynamic onboarding videos that captivate new drivers and improve retention of training material.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide.
Utilize HeyGen to develop comprehensive onboarding courses that are accessible to remote employees, ensuring consistent training across locations.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance the onboarding process with video content?
HeyGen streamlines the onboarding process by offering AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create engaging employee onboarding videos that reflect your company culture. With customizable onboarding video templates, you can efficiently produce content that resonates with new hires.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides a suite of features including voiceover generation, subtitles, and branding controls, making it an ideal onboarding video maker. These tools help you craft professional and consistent onboarding visual content that effectively communicates your training material.
Can HeyGen support remote employee onboarding?
Yes, HeyGen is perfect for remote employee onboarding. Its media library and stock support allow you to create comprehensive onboarding videos that engage new employees, regardless of their location, ensuring a seamless integration into your company.
Why choose HeyGen for onboarding video templates?
HeyGen offers a variety of onboarding video templates that simplify the creation process. With aspect-ratio resizing and export options, you can easily adapt your content to different platforms, ensuring your onboarding visual content is accessible and impactful.