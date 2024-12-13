Create Engaging Content with Our Onboarding Video Maker

Enhance your onboarding process with AI avatars and engaging visual content to effectively introduce company culture and training material.

371/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a comprehensive 2-minute training video for remote employee onboarding, perfect for companies with a global workforce. This video will leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring that all training material is clearly communicated. The visual style will be clean and professional, with clear voiceover generation to guide new hires through the onboarding process.
Prompt 2
Engage your new hires with a 45-second employee onboarding video that highlights your company's unique values and mission. Targeted at creative teams, this video will use HeyGen's onboarding video templates to craft visually appealing content. The style will be modern and sleek, with a focus on storytelling through compelling visuals and a motivating soundtrack.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second onboarding video that simplifies the onboarding process for new drivers, ideal for logistics companies. This video will incorporate HeyGen's media library/stock support to include relevant and high-quality visuals. The audio will feature a friendly and informative voiceover, while the visual style will be straightforward and informative, ensuring clarity and engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Driver Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging and informative onboarding videos for new drivers with ease using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by drafting a clear and concise script that outlines the key points of your driver onboarding process. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a video format.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of onboarding video templates available in HeyGen to give your video a professional look. These templates are designed to highlight your company culture and make the content engaging for new employees.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Content
Enhance your video with onboarding visual content by utilizing HeyGen's media library. Incorporate images, graphics, and stock footage to make the training material more dynamic and informative.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share the final product with new drivers to ensure a smooth and effective remote employee onboarding experience.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the driver onboarding process by providing an intuitive onboarding video maker that enhances employee engagement and effectively communicates company culture through creative and engaging visual content.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight successful onboarding experiences and company culture through compelling video stories that inspire new drivers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the onboarding process with video content?

HeyGen streamlines the onboarding process by offering AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create engaging employee onboarding videos that reflect your company culture. With customizable onboarding video templates, you can efficiently produce content that resonates with new hires.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides a suite of features including voiceover generation, subtitles, and branding controls, making it an ideal onboarding video maker. These tools help you craft professional and consistent onboarding visual content that effectively communicates your training material.

Can HeyGen support remote employee onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for remote employee onboarding. Its media library and stock support allow you to create comprehensive onboarding videos that engage new employees, regardless of their location, ensuring a seamless integration into your company.

Why choose HeyGen for onboarding video templates?

HeyGen offers a variety of onboarding video templates that simplify the creation process. With aspect-ratio resizing and export options, you can easily adapt your content to different platforms, ensuring your onboarding visual content is accessible and impactful.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo