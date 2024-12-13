Donor Update Video Maker: Create Engaging Donor Videos with AI

Seamlessly craft personalized donor updates with AI avatars to boost engagement and retention.

Create a 45-second personalized thank-you video for recent donors to a specific campaign, adopting a heartwarming and optimistic visual style with gentle background music and clear narration. This donor update video will showcase the direct impact of their contribution, utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation for a sincere message and subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility for all audience members.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Donor Update Video Maker Works

Connect with your supporters and show your impact with engaging, personalized video updates.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Choose from a selection of purpose-built templates or begin with a script for your donor update. Leverage our diverse templates & scenes to quickly set the stage for your message.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Content
Upload your impact stories, photos, and video clips from your media library. Personalize your update further by incorporating your organization's branding controls for a consistent look.
3
Step 3
Add Personalized Messaging
Add a personal touch to your message with dynamic text and custom voiceovers. Leverage the power of personalized video messaging to speak directly to your donor's contribution.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your completed donor updates in the optimal format for your communication channels. Ensure your videos are perfect for all platforms with versatile export options.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers nonprofits and fundraising campaigns to create compelling donor update videos and personalized video messaging with ease. Leverage AI video to strengthen donor relations and enhance nonprofit communication, maximizing engagement and impact.

Highlight Impact with Success Stories

.

Produce compelling AI videos to clearly demonstrate the direct impact of donations through powerful success stories, reinforcing donor confidence.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our nonprofit's donor update videos and fundraising campaigns?

HeyGen empowers nonprofits to create engaging donor update videos and fundraising campaigns with AI. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to efficiently communicate your mission, ensuring consistent and professional nonprofit communication that resonates with your audience.

Can HeyGen help create personalized thank-you videos for our donors?

Yes, HeyGen excels at generating personalized video messages, making it simple to create impactful thank-you videos for your donors. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video to convey genuine appreciation and strengthen your donor relations at scale.

What features make HeyGen an ideal video maker for non-profit video content creation?

HeyGen offers intuitive features like customizable templates, AI avatars, and voiceover generation, streamlining your video content creation. You can also apply branding controls to ensure every marketing video reflects your organization's identity.

Does HeyGen streamline the process of creating multiple donor update videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen's efficient text-to-video capabilities allow you to quickly generate multiple donor updates, even personalizing messages with various AI avatars. This drastically reduces production time, letting you focus more on audience engagement and less on complex video editing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo