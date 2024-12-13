Donor Recruitment Video Maker: Boost Your Fundraising

Create compelling donor stories and boost engagement with easy-to-use templates & scenes for your fundraising videos.

Craft a compelling 60-second donor recruitment video designed to introduce potential new donors to your organization's mission through a powerful narrative. Utilize an authentic visual style featuring real-life impact stories, complemented by a heartfelt and hopeful audio track. Incorporate HeyGen's "AI avatars" to represent diverse community voices, enriching the narrative with relatable perspectives and fostering a deeper emotional connection with viewers.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second fundraising video aimed at existing donors and community members, highlighting a specific, urgent project or campaign. Employ a dynamic and professional visual aesthetic, showcasing tangible results and featuring an inspiring, direct voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" to efficiently transform your campaign message into an engaging video, ensuring a clear call to action and maximizing engagement.
Prompt 2
Create a personalized 30-second thank-you donor video tailored for loyal supporters, expressing profound gratitude for their ongoing contributions. The visual style should be warm and intimate, perhaps featuring photos of beneficiaries or project milestones, accompanied by gentle, appreciative background music. Use HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble these personalized videos, allowing for easy customization with individual names or specific project updates to make each message uniquely impactful.
Prompt 3
Produce a vibrant 60-second nonprofit awareness video intended for a broad public audience on social media, illustrating the collective impact of community support. Design a visually energetic and inspiring presentation with uplifting music and quick cuts showcasing various activities or achievements. Ensure accessibility by adding "Subtitles/captions" through HeyGen, making your message resonate widely and encouraging new interest in your cause.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Donor Recruitment Video Maker Works

Create compelling donor recruitment videos with ease, leveraging AI to share impactful stories and engage your audience effectively for fundraising.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professional fundraising video templates to quickly start your project or begin with a blank canvas from HeyGen's Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Upload your media and type your script. Utilize intuitive drag-and-drop editing tools to customize your video and craft your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Add an AI Avatar
Select an AI avatar to present your message. Input your script to generate a natural-sounding voiceover, creating personalized videos that resonate with potential donors.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your donor recruitment video, then export it using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready for distribution to reach your audience.

HeyGen empowers nonprofits to create impactful donor recruitment videos and personalized fundraising videos with AI. Easily produce compelling donor stories to boost engagement and donations.

Produce Inspirational Fundraising Campaigns

Develop powerful and uplifting videos that motivate potential donors, clearly communicating your mission and the urgent need for support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of compelling donor recruitment videos?

HeyGen empowers nonprofits to easily produce high-quality donor recruitment videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from script. Our platform acts as a dedicated video maker, allowing you to create engaging content quickly for your fundraising campaigns.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating personalized donor videos?

HeyGen enables you to generate personalized videos that tell powerful donor stories, enhancing engagement. With customizable templates and AI-powered voiceover generation, you can tailor each message to resonate deeply with your audience.

Can HeyGen help my nonprofit consistently produce professional fundraising videos across different platforms?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides fundraising video templates and robust branding controls, including logos and colors, ensuring your donor videos maintain a consistent professional look. You can easily create and share content optimized for social media and email outreach.

Is HeyGen user-friendly for creating AI donor videos without extensive technical skills?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be intuitive, allowing anyone to create professional AI videos with drag-and-drop editing tools and easy customization. You can add subtitles and captions, making your donor videos accessible and impactful for a wider audience.

