Donor Onboarding Video Generator: Engage New Supporters

Craft compelling donor onboarding videos for new donors effortlessly, leveraging HeyGen's vast video templates to boost engagement and save time.

Imagine a 45-second welcoming video designed for new donors, vividly illustrating the immediate impact of their contribution. Its inspiring visual style should feature real-world beneficiaries, accompanied by an uplifting audio track and a confident voiceover, generated effectively using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, making it a compelling introduction facilitated by a Donor Onboarding Video Generator.

Prompt 1
For recent donors, create a 60-second 'day in the life' fundraising video that builds deeper connections by showcasing the daily operations they support. The visual style ought to be authentic and heartwarming, with behind-the-scenes glimpses, complemented by engaging narration crafted with HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, emphasizing effective storytelling.
Prompt 2
A dynamic 30-second future-focused video is needed for loyal donors, showcasing upcoming projects and the long-term vision fueled by their sustained support. This video should utilize a vibrant visual style featuring animations and aspirational imagery, paired with an enthusiastic voice, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly create compelling videos that inspire continued engagement in overall video creation.
Prompt 3
How about generating a personalized 20-second donor thank you video specifically targeting individual donors? This piece should express heartfelt gratitude for their specific contribution, adopting a sincere and intimate visual style, possibly featuring a friendly AI avatar and a gentle background score. HeyGen's AI avatars provide a human touch, and aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure versatile sharing of these crucial donor thank you videos.
How Donor Onboarding Video Generator Works

Create compelling, personalized donor onboarding videos with AI to warmly welcome new supporters and strengthen their connection to your cause.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by pasting your script directly into the editor, allowing our "Text-to-video from script" capability to transform your words into engaging visual content instantly.
2
Step 2
Add Your Personal Touch
Customize your video by incorporating your organization's logo and brand colors using "Branding controls (logo, colors)", ensuring consistency and a professional look.
3
Step 3
Create Engaging Narration
Bring your script to life with natural-sounding voices by utilizing our advanced "Voiceover generation", providing clear and emotional delivery to your message.
4
Step 4
Export and Connect
Finalize your video and leverage "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize it for various platforms, making it easy to share with new donors and expand your reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines donor onboarding and fundraising video creation. Quickly generate compelling videos with AI, enhancing engagement for nonprofits and new donors alike, driving cost savings.

Create Inspiring Fundraising Appeals

Develop powerful AI-driven videos that resonate emotionally with audiences, effectively motivating generous contributions to your cause.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can nonprofits create compelling videos for donor onboarding?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers nonprofits to easily produce engaging fundraising videos and donor thank you videos. Leverage intuitive video templates and AI avatars to tell your organization's story effectively to new donors and enhance donor onboarding.

What features does HeyGen offer for video creation without filming?

HeyGen transforms scripts into professional videos using advanced text-to-video technology. You can select from diverse AI avatars and generate natural voiceovers, making high-quality video creation accessible for any nonprofit message without needing a camera.

Can I customize fundraising videos with my brand's identity?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls to incorporate your logo, colors, and other visual elements into your online video maker projects. This ensures all your donor onboarding videos reflect your organization's unique style and mission.

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for nonprofits?

HeyGen streamlines video creation with an intuitive online video maker and a comprehensive library of video templates. This approach saves significant time and effort, allowing nonprofits to focus on their mission while still producing high-quality social media or donor thank you videos efficiently.

