Boost Donor Retention with Our Donor of the Month Video Maker
Enhance donor retention and build stronger relationships by crafting branded, personalized thank you messages, leveraging powerful branding controls for a consistent look.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 45-second uplifting video for small non-profits and volunteer coordinators, showcasing how easily they can produce a professional nonprofit video. The visual style should be accessible and warm, accompanied by enthusiastic background music, illustrating the customization of HeyGen's templates & scenes with elements from the media library/stock support to create engaging updates or thank you notes.
Produce a polished 90-second instructional video aimed at marketing and communications managers in non-profits, focusing on strategies for improving donor retention. The visual presentation should be engaging and professional with clear narration, emphasizing how to enhance thank you videos by utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature and optimizing content through aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform distribution.
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute technical guide for fundraising video producers and non-profit content creators, explaining the process of crafting innovative fundraising video messages. The video should adopt a modern, professional visual style with an authoritative tone, detailing how to leverage HeyGen's AI avatars, combined with text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, to deliver compelling appeals and updates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Showcase Donor Appreciation.
Highlight your incredible donors through personalized video tributes that strengthen relationships and encourage continued support.
Inspire Donor Loyalty.
Create impactful video messages that celebrate generosity, fostering deeper connections and inspiring ongoing donor engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen assist with captions and editing for personalized videos?
HeyGen automatically generates precise captions/subtitles for all your videos, enhancing accessibility. You can easily edit these captions and other video elements to perfect your personalized videos before export.
Does HeyGen offer integrations to streamline donor retention video messages?
While specific direct integrations are continuously evolving, HeyGen focuses on producing high-quality video messages that are easily exportable for use across various platforms, including email campaigns, to effectively boost donor retention.
What branding controls are available in HeyGen for nonprofit video content?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your organization's logo and brand colors into your nonprofit video content. Utilize customizable video templates and add your own images, GIFs, and other media to maintain consistent branded content.
Can HeyGen simplify the video editing process for complex fundraising video maker projects?
Yes, HeyGen simplifies video editing by transforming scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. Its intuitive interface and scene-based editing streamline complex projects, making HeyGen an efficient fundraising video maker tool.