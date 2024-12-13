Donor Message Video Maker: Personalized Thank You Videos

Boost donor retention and fundraising with personalized video messages, created effortlessly from script using our powerful Text-to-video technology.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second impactful fundraising video aimed at major donors, showcasing the direct results of their contributions with a professional and inspiring visual style. This personalized video can be created using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature for precise messaging, ensuring a clear, motivating voiceover and optional subtitles for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a 60-second engaging donor story video designed for social media, highlighting a specific success story with an emotional yet hopeful visual narrative and uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance the visuals and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various social platforms, aiming to inspire new engagement and support for nonprofit fundraising efforts.
Example Prompt 3
Design a brief 15-second personalized video for donor birthday messages, fostering donor retention through a lighthearted, celebratory visual style featuring vibrant, cheerful graphics and gentle background music. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly customize and brand these messages, creating a consistent and appreciative experience for every donor.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Donor Message Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create personalized, impactful video messages to thank donors, share stories, and boost engagement, making every supporter feel truly appreciated.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing your heartfelt thank you message. Utilize the Text-to-video from script feature to transform your words into a compelling visual story.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Personalize your video with your organization's unique style. Apply branding controls like your custom logo and brand colors to ensure a consistent and professional look.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voice and Media
Bring your message to life. Select from our AI-powered Voiceover generation or add background music. You can also integrate relevant media from our stock library to further illustrate your impact.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Message
Finalize your video creation by selecting the optimal aspect-ratio for various platforms. Export your personalized donor thank you video and easily share it across email or social media to connect with your supporters.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase donor impact stories with engaging AI videos

.

Produce compelling AI-powered videos that vividly present the positive outcomes of donations, fostering stronger connections and trust with supporters.

How does HeyGen enable personalized video messages for donors?

HeyGen allows you to create highly personalized videos using AI avatars and Text-to-Video Creation, making each donor message feel unique and authentic. These personalized videos can significantly boost engagement for your nonprofit fundraising efforts.

What features does HeyGen offer for efficient fundraising video creation?

HeyGen provides an efficient AI Video Generator for creating impactful fundraising videos, complete with customizable templates and branding controls. This end-to-end video generation capability streamlines the process of producing compelling content for your nonprofit.

Where can I distribute the fundraising and donor thank you videos made with HeyGen?

HeyGen supports versatile distribution for your fundraising and thank you videos, allowing you to easily send videos via email, post them as social media videos, or embed them on branded landing pages. The platform also offers CRM integrations for a seamless workflow.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of donor stories and thank you videos?

HeyGen simplifies generating compelling donor stories and thank you videos with its Text-to-Video Creation feature and easy-to-use editing tools. You can also add subtitles and captions, ensuring your important donor messages are clear and accessible to everyone.

