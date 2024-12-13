Donation Request Video Maker: Raise More Funds Faster

Create compelling fundraising videos that boost donations. Easily customize templates to share your story and connect with your audience.

Design a compelling 60-second donation request video where a 'Charity Video Maker' showcases the profound impact of donor contributions, aimed at inspiring new individual donors. The visual style should be warm and authentic, featuring hopeful imagery of beneficiaries, accompanied by uplifting orchestral music and a heartfelt voiceover generation explaining how every gift transforms lives.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce an urgent 45-second fundraising video for a new community project, targeting existing donors and local supporters. The narrative should use 'Rich video templates' to highlight the immediate need and tangible benefits of the project, employing a dynamic visual style with quick cuts between problem and solution, underscored by determined, inspiring music, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes for efficient creation.
Prompt 2
Craft a personalized 30-second video for a local clean-up initiative, seeking volunteers and small financial contributions from local community members and businesses. The visual style should be bright, engaging, and community-focused, featuring an approachable AI avatar speaking directly to the viewer, conveying the message with friendly background music, demonstrating how 'customize templates' can tailor the appeal to specific local needs.
Prompt 3
Develop a concise 50-second 'fundraising videos' piece that explains the core mission and impact of a social enterprise, appealing to young professionals interested in sustainable change. The visual style should be modern and data-driven, using clean graphics and an articulate AI avatar to explain complex ideas, enhanced by an energetic, contemporary soundtrack, leveraging the text-to-video from script capability to effectively communicate key statistics.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Donation Request Video Maker Works

Create compelling fundraising videos for your nonprofit with ease, designed to connect with donors and inspire contributions through powerful visual storytelling.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a wide range of rich video templates or begin with a script, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly start your compelling message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Personalize your video by adding your own media or selecting from the extensive media library, supported by HeyGen's media library/stock feature, to tell your unique story.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover
Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-Speech and voiceover generation capabilities to add professional audio, ensuring your appeal is clear and impactful.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and export it using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ready to share across social media platforms to reach potential donors.

Use Cases

Create impactful donation request videos with HeyGen's AI video maker. Nonprofits can effortlessly produce compelling fundraising videos using rich templates for social media and increased donations.

Highlight Program Impact and Success

.

Visually demonstrate the positive outcomes of your initiatives to build trust and encourage continued donor support.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating donation request videos for nonprofits?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive "donation request video maker", empowering "Nonprofits" to easily produce compelling "fundraising videos". Its "drag-and-drop editing tools" and "Rich video templates" allow for quick "customization", making powerful "video content" creation accessible for any campaign.

Can I create personalized videos for my fundraising campaigns using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen enables "Nonprofits" to craft highly "personalized videos" that resonate with potential "donations". You can leverage "AI avatars" and "Text-to-Speech" to deliver powerful messages, significantly enhancing engagement for your "fundraising videos" across "social media".

Does HeyGen offer features like subtitles and a media library to enhance charity video maker projects?

Absolutely, HeyGen's "Charity Video Maker" includes an "Auto Subtitle Generator" to ensure your "video content" is accessible to a wider audience. Furthermore, an "Extensive media library" and "Branding controls" are available to elevate the professional quality of your "fundraising videos".

How does HeyGen help Nonprofits efficiently create video content for social media and donations?

HeyGen streamlines "video content" creation for "Nonprofits", allowing them to quickly generate compelling "fundraising videos". With its user-friendly "video maker" features, "customize templates", and "Aspect-ratio resizing", you can efficiently produce engaging content optimized for various "social media" platforms to drive "donations".

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo