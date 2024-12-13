Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos with Ease

Effortlessly produce professional marketing and business videos leveraging intuitive templates & scenes to save time.

Create a compelling 45-second marketing video aimed at small business owners launching a new product. The visual style should be clean, modern, and engaging, featuring crisp graphics and product shots, complemented by an upbeat, enthusiastic voiceover generated effortlessly using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, helping them create video content that captures attention.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Our Video Maker Works

Create professional videos with AI avatars and powerful editing tools in just four simple steps. Turn your ideas into engaging content effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start your video creation journey by utilizing our vast library of Templates & scenes to select the perfect starting point.
2
Step 2
Add Your AI Avatars
Personalize your project by integrating our diverse range of realistic AI avatars, ensuring truly custom videos that resonate with your audience.
3
Step 3
Generate Your Voiceover
Refine your production by utilizing our advanced voiceover generation to add professional narration, a key step in creating a polished online video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your project and prepare it for any platform using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports options, creating professional marketing videos.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes video creation, enabling anyone to be an online video maker. Effortlessly create custom videos and high-quality marketing videos with AI.

Dynamic Customer Testimonials

Create compelling AI videos to highlight customer success stories, building trust and demonstrating value to prospective clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging videos with AI?

HeyGen empowers users to create professional-quality videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. You can easily transform your scripts into dynamic visual content, perfect for various creative video projects like marketing or social media videos.

What kind of video templates does HeyGen offer for quick creation?

HeyGen provides a diverse library of pre-designed video templates and scenes to jumpstart your creative video projects. These templates simplify the video creation process, allowing you to quickly customize and produce stunning promotional videos or engaging short videos for any platform.

Can I customize my brand's appearance in videos made with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company logo, colors, and fonts into your custom videos. This ensures every business video reflects your unique brand identity, making HeyGen an effective video maker for professional communication.

How does HeyGen support text-to-video production and voiceovers?

HeyGen streamlines video creation by converting your text scripts directly into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation. This comprehensive online video maker allows for seamless production, from script to a fully realized custom video.

