Craft a 45-second internal video for HR professionals and company leadership showcasing your organization's commitment to diversity and inclusion. The visual style should be professional and welcoming, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting in a modern office setting, accompanied by an inspiring, upbeat soundtrack and clear narration. Utilize HeyGen's powerful AI avatars to bring a range of professional and relatable characters to life, making this a standout diversity celebration video maker for your corporate communications.

